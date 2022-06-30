The New York State Legislature will return to Albany on Thursday for an “extraordinary session,” convened by Gov. Hochul after last Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, in which it struck down a state law that strictly regulates the carrying of guns outside the home.
The previous law, which had been on the books for more than a century, required an applicant to show “proper cause” for wanting to carry a gun in public.
The ruling comes just weeks after several mass shootings across the country, including in Buffalo, NY, and at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Meanwhile, crime has increased significantly in the city and illegal guns are of particular concern. In order to combat that, Hochul recently signed a package of 10 bills into law.
But this time around, the Legislature will take up legal guns.
Ahead of lawmakers’ return to Albany today, precisely what legislation might be drafted in response is more or less unknown.
“I think the governor is doing her due diligence now to figure out what can we do within the legal confines of the state Constitution, or even federal Constitution,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), too, spoke in broad terms, saying that legislation was needed “to protect the city from become the wild west.”
However, legislators are not going in completely blind.
“They did give us a framework of what they would consider to be constitutional and unconstitutional,” state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle, referring to the Supreme Court.
To Stavisky, that framework is two-pronged. First, she noted, the decision grants states the ability to determine which public spaces can and cannot have guns.
“What they are is under discussion,” Stavisky said. Among the many spaces that have been floated, she added, are schools, concerts, sporting events and public transportation.
The second piece, Stavisky said, is to examine the power of those granting gun permits.
“What they want to avoid — and the court specifically struck it down — was the fact that the people to whom you apply for a gun permit to carry outside the home, there was just too much left to discretion,” she explained.
She added that another possibility that is “on the table” is to include language requiring gun owners to have firearm insurance so that a victim of a gun crime can collect damages.
Stavisky added that a single, “omnibus” bill will be drafted Thursday, containing numerous gun control-related measures.
All three Queens lawmakers emphasized the gravity of the situation.
“The days of politics being involved with trying to save a life — because of the rampant gun violence — is over,” Addabbo, a self-described supporter of the Second Amendment, said. “I think there is no room for politics here. I think we’re just trying to save a life at this point.”
