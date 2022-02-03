Mayor Adams’ plan for addressing gun violence, released last week, still is going to take some time to kick into high gear.
Experts on both crime prevention and prosecution told the Chronicle this week that the mayor’s proposal shows promise — and is facing some very high political hurdles.
“I think it’s good that the mayor is starting to address gun violence,” said James Quinn, who served in the Queens District Attorney’s Office for more than four decades, rising to the rank of senior executive assistant district attorney.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult to get done the things he wants to get done,” Quinn added. “I think the most important thing he can do is get bail reform changes so that judges can take into account the defendant’s threat to public safety. That should be the minimum change in the bail laws.
“I think [Adams’] heart is in the right place. That’s a welcome change.”
Professor Joseph Giacalone of John Jay College of Criminal Justice is a retired NYPD detective sergeant and former commander of the Bronx Cold Case Squad.
He said Adams’ 15-page proposal is a good start, though it will take months to years to get some aspects going.
“There is only one city agency — I know he called out all city agencies — that has boots in the ground and is running right now, and that’s the police.” Giacalone also said it helps that Adams was a cop for 22 years.
“He understands that cops actually matter in reducing crime,” the professor said. “And he understands that the morale of the Police Department is important also. He’s shown a lot of support for the police.
“He, however, has some political battles ahead of him — namely, about half of the City Council.”
An example he gave is connected to what he said was the Adams plan’s “glossing over” the gang issue.
“I don’t have the statistics in front of me, but I guarantee that the lion’s share of the shootings in the city are gang-related,” Giacalone said. “Again, half the City Council wants to eliminate the gang database.”
Quinn said shootings in the city are up 31 percent year-to-date on top of a historic increase in the last two years.
“In 2019 there were 55 shootings in the city by this date,” he said. “This year so far, there are 104. The problem is that the criminals no longer have the fear of carrying a gun on the street. New York had more gun arrests last year than it had in 25 years. And it’s not because police are getting more adept at picking out the people who have guns. It’s because there are more people on the street carrying guns. That’s why there are more shootings.”
Quinn and Giacalone said the city and state have steadily eliminated deterrent factors for those willing to carry illegal guns.
Both acknowledged that less than a decade ago, a dispute at a party would have been less likely to lead to a shooting.
“People would leave their guns at home,” Quinn said. “Or they’d leave them hidden someplace, or they’d hide them in their girlfriends’ pocketbooks because police were less likely to search a female. So when there was a fight, it usually ended up in a fistfight. And by the time the guy went and got his gun and came back, the people he was looking for were gone. And a lot of the spur-of-the-moment shootings in crowded places or during daylight or in public areas didn’t happen as much as they do now.
“And when you have more shootings in public places you have more innocent people being killed. It’s not just gang members shooting gang members. It’s a gang member shooting at another gang member, missing and shooting an 11-month-old girl.”
Neither was overly impressed with the blueprint’s goal of cracking down on the “iron pipeline” of guns coming into New York City from states with less restrictive firearms laws.
Giacalone pointed to New York City Comptroller Brand Lander, who during his campaign last year called for removing the NYPD from what Lander’s campaign website called “routine traffic enforcement.”
“Everyone’s talking about the ‘iron pipeline,’ talking about stuff they really don’t know much about,” Giacalone said. “When you have Brad Lander saying he wanted the NYPD out of car stops, how do you think the guns are coming in? Do politicians think they’re coming in by carrier pigeon or something? They’re coming in cars. [The Adams plan] is going to check bus stations and train stations? Great. They’re coming in cars.”
Giacalone said someone who loads a few guns into his trunk out of state can make a good deal of money if he doesn’t speed or otherwise attract the attention of law enforcement on his way.
“Just use your directionals,” he said. “This is what politicians don’t understand. Traffic stops matter. When politicians get rid of deterring factors like car stops, like stop, question and frisk, like the anti-crime teams, the criminals know better than anyone else what’s at stake here. Deterrence is the other alternative to jail.”
“They can talk about the ‘iron pipeline’ all they want,” Quinn said. “But there are so many guns in New York City now that it would take years to get every single one of them off the street even if they knocked down the pipeline completely, which they will never be able to do.”
Quinn also said that when bail reform laws took effect in January 2020, the population of Rikers Island was about 7,800; eight months later it was about 5,500.
“In other words, 2,000 people are released from Rikers,” he said. “ ... The city disbanded anti-crime units in June 2020. By the end of that year shootings had gone up.”
“In reality it’s people carrying guns who are not afraid of being stopped by the police,” Quinn said. “And if they are stopped by a policeman your chances of going to jail are actually minimal.”
“That’s for Albany to fix,” Giacalone said.
Both said NYPD Neighborhood Safety Units, the new incarnation of gun-hunting anti-crime teams in unmarked vehicles, are a good addition.
“Anti-crime is a deterrent,” Giacalone said. “Do we have to make sure they’re properly trained to make them understand the consequences of their actions and how they treat the public? Absolutely.”
Neither is concerned with Adams’ assertion that they will be plainly identifiable as police officers.
“They’ll have something like special jackets,” Giacalone said. “They’ll still have the element of surprise. For hardcore criminals, you’re not going to be fooling anybody pulling up in a [Chevrolet] Impala. For criminals who are not so slick, they’ll do fine.”
Quinn reiterated, however, that the officers will need support from politicians.
