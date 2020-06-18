Associate Editor
Deputy Majority Leader of the state Senate Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) is looking to continue serving the 12th District for a 10th year, but challenger Iggy Terranova warns that a decade of experience would be detrimental for his constituents rather than proof of competence.
“The incumbent has completely forgotten the community he serves. He’s not here for us anymore,” said Terranova, who served as a truck driver, supervisor and in the community affairs unit of the Department of Sanitation. “My background will give me a leg up. I know what it’s like to get up and go to work in the morning. I come from sanitation [where] I had to interact with everybody. It didn’t matter — race, religion, sexual orientation — if you had a problem I fixed it.”
Gianaris argued that his record is proof that he works on behalf of the people, despite Terranova’s statements.
“I am serving as the highest-ranking member of the Senate from New York City and, in that time, have advanced policies that make the lives of Queens residents better, including by enacting the strongest tenant protections in history and funding the largest ever mass transit investment,” Gianaris told the Chronicle in an email.
In his bid for re-election, Gianaris promises to fight for proper affordable housing and referenced his previous accomplishments, including authoring the Major Capital Improvement and Individual Apartment Improvement ban, securing $500 million for the New York City Housing Authority and voting to ban eviction or rejection of seniors because they own pets. He also noted he launched a job training partnership with LaGuardia Community College and Urban Upbound and said he preserved the Astoria Houses Senior Center.
Terranova reiterated NYCHA’s need for additional support, stating that “NYC has become the worst landlord ever.” Terranova plans to advocate for struggling homeowners and renters beyond only NYCHA residents, especially following the pandemic — his No. 1 issue as a candidate is the resulting job loss.
“People have lost so many jobs. Businesses will not reopen,” he said. “I will work my hardest to make sure companies look toward Queens ... You should come to Queens and open up your businesses and give the opportunity to people to get back on their feet.”
He noted that he was a supporter of Amazon’s attempts to make Long Island City its new headquarters, an action that promised 25,000 jobs to Queens residents.
“The departure of Amazon was a huge loss for our borough and I would’ve done everything I could to keep them here,” Terranova said. “Even if the deal isn’t perfect, you can renegotiate and work with people to find solutions. That’s not what happened here, they were shamed out of the district and it’s the community that’s going to suffer as a result. I’ll never let something like that happen again.”
Gianaris had opposed the plan, citing concerns over increased housing prices, congested transportation, among other issues. His staunch objection to the plan earned him the nickname the “Amazon slayer” from multiple media outlets.
When it comes to bail reform, of which Gianaris was a key proponent, Terranova thinks the current ruling doesn’t accommodate everyone fairly.
“I believe this in my heart — there needs to be bail reform, but we’ve done it without thinking of it the right way. We need a common-sense approach,” he said, adding that he has a few ideas of how to amend the reform law, but is choosing not to reveal his plans at this time. “I’m willing to sit down with my colleagues on the Democratic side and Republican side ... From the community itself, we need to sit at the same table at the same time ... Everybody is treated fairly.”
Also looking toward what he’d accomplish with another term, Gianaris stated that he hopes to continue growing the economy “in ways that make sense: creating jobs intelligently by investing in our neighborhoods and small businesses.”
“While we have made great progress with our new Democratic Senate Majority, there is more work to be done. We saw long overdue policing changes enacted just this week, but there is more to do to ensure justice is fairly served across all communities.”
