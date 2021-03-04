The state Senate last week passed a bill introduced by Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) that would codify the restoration of voting rights to ex-convicts who have been released from custody for felony sentences.
The bill, S.830B, would, should it become law, restore voting rights to parolees after their release from incarceration “to facilitate community reintegration and participation in the civic process.”
The bill states that paroled residents would no longer have to wait until the completion of their parole period or the effective end of their original sentence in order to register and vote.
Sections 1, 2 and 3 of Comrie’s bill specifically state that no New York resident who is incarcerated for a felony in state, the federal prison system or in any other state is permitted to vote.
“Felony disenfranchisement is a relic of Jim Crow America, so there is no need to wonder why it disproportionately impacts people of color,” Comrie said in a statement issued by this office on Feb. 25. “With passage of my bill today, we are one step closer to officially correcting an error that has silenced the voices of so many New Yorkers for so long.”
Comrie said an executive order by Gov. Cuomo in 2018 has effectively restored the right to vote to formerly incarcerated individuals, but the process in place to achieve that “is time consuming, error prone, and easily revocable.”
When an individual is released from state custody back into a community, the Governor’s Office reviews the individual’s information and issues a conditional pardon, effectively restoring that person’s right to vote.
“We were grateful that the governor moved the needle on this issue at a time when the legislature was unlikely to pass something like this,” Comrie added. “Now it is time that we codify this action and make it clear that those who’ve paid their debts to society deserve their voices.”
Senate co-sponsors of Comrie’s bill include, in Queens, Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), and Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).
The companion bill in the Assembly, A.4448A, is co-sponsored by Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park). It right now is in the Codes Committee for consideration.
“When someone’s done their time and paid their debt to society, even if they’re on parole, they should have the right to vote,” Weprin, Assembly chairman of the Correction Committee, said in a telephone interview on Monday.
“Right now it can be difficult,” he said. “There should not be obstacles to returning to the normal civil functions like voting ... Once someone has done their time for society, they should be full members of society.”
Weprin said he has introduced his own bill that would make the registration information and process more easily accessible to someone who is no longer incarcerated.
Hevesi, in an email from his office, hailed the upper chamber’s actions.
“I applaud my Senate colleagues for passing this crucial legislation to immediately restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated individuals,” Hevesi said. “It is critical that we expand voter access and remove archaic barriers to voting rights rooted in racism and disenfranchisement. I am a proud multi-sponsor of this bill and look forward to voting for its passage in the Assembly.”
