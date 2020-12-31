As quickly as Gov. Cuomo and legislative leaders came to an agreement last weekend on extending the state’s eviction moratorium, it did not pass without criticism.
Landlords and their representatives say it is too costly and too open to abuse; advocates for renters say it does not go far enough.
And it leaves even supporters in Albany worried about what happens after May 1.
The law, sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan), extends the state moratorium on residential evictions until May 1. It mandates creation of a form that allows renters who cannot pay rent because of Covid-19-related issues such as loss of a job or an increase in expenses to claim hardship protection from the courts.
It also protects residential mortgage holders and small landlords with 10 or fewer units from foreclosure; and prohibits lenders from reporting mortgage holders in arrears on payments because of Covid-19-related hardship to credit-rating agencies or discriminating against them in the future.
Kavanagh, in an interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday, said he has heard every one of the criticisms.
“This is a public health crisis,” he said unapologetically. “We need to keep renters in their homes during a pandemic. We need to protect mortgage holders and small landlords from foreclosure.”
The law states in plain English that all back rent must eventually be paid. In published reports, landlord groups point out that the law requires no documentation from tenants claiming hardship. Kavanagh said the state does not have the ability during a pandemic to verify such claims in any case.
He said the ban on reporting mortgage holders to credit agencies or using a foreclosure against them in the future can be enforced by anti-discrimination banking laws already on the state’s books.
Cuomo said Monday the law is necessary.
“We want to get to May 1 and we’ll see what happens by May but we want to protect tenants,” he said according to a transcript of a speech on his website. “We want to make it simple. We don’t want people evicted. We don’t want them to have to go to court to fight the eviction.”
Kavanagh acknowledged that May 1 will still see many people suffering financial effects, people who by then will be four months deeper in the hole. But he also said there are several moving pieces already in play in both Albany and Washington, DC.
He is sponsoring a bill, S8140B, that would establish a Covid-19 Emergency Rental fund, a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
“What we passed this week codifies what we already have with executive orders and other things,” Addabbo said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “This bill would provide financial assistance to renters, homeowners and landlords, which is what they need.”
While Addabbo did not think it would be in place before the new Legislature is seated in January, he thinks a version could be enacted shortly after the start of a new session.
A companion bill in the Assembly, A10248B, is being co-sponsored by six Queens representatives, including Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and the outgoing Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven).
Kavanagh also said the state’s ability to fund the program is going to be governed by projected state deficits.
“The good news is that the bill signed by President Trump this week, after much drama, provides $25 billion in rental assistance,” Kavanagh said. “We expect about $1.3 billion of that to come to New York State. It’s not enough. We’re going to need more federal aid. But it should allow us to make progress in helping people pay their rent. That ought to be the goal for four months from now — help homeowners, renters and small landlords in a public health crisis and keep people safely in their homes.”
Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astpria), in an email, also said the new law can only be a first step.
“Ultimately, the federal government must also approve significant financial relief and work with the states to keep people in their homes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.