During her historic State of the State address last week, Gov. Hochul made several big announcements last week, but it was what she didn’t say that left hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers worried.
On Jan. 15, the eviction moratorium is set to expire, but there was no mention of extending rent relief in Hochul’s Jan. 5 speech.
Despite Hochul’s efforts in requesting a nearly $1 billion addition for the New York Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Nov. 12, 2021, the U.S. Treasury indicated that the Empire State will receive roughly $27 million, according to the Governor’s Office.
The amount was smaller than what she bid for because there is a limited supply of reallocation funds at the federal level said, according to her spokesman.
Days before the eviction moratorium is set to lapse, Hochul confirmed that it is “concluding very shortly,” during a Jan. 11 Covid-19 press conference about Covid-19.
“Across the nation, the eviction moratorium expired early September,” said Hochul. “In my first week, I believe, I convened the Legislature for an extraordinary session to assess where we were in New York. We talked about giving people a little more breathing room on a short-term basis and that went all the way to Jan. 15.”
Hochul said that she is having conversations with the Legislature on what to do next on the issue.
In a joint letter to U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen, New York lawmakers made a point of saying that “New York State has more renters than any other state in the country, and many households have been struggling to pay rent since the beginning of Covid-19.”
The New York Times reported in November that the state has 830,000 households, the majority of which are in the city, according to Census data compiled bt National Equity Atlas, a research group.
A Census Household Pulse Survey with data from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11 indicates that New Yorkers have more than $1.9 billion in total rent debt and that 591,000 households are behind on rent. The average rent debt per household is $3,300. There are 340,000 children in households behind on rent.
“Governor Hochul has taken aggressive action to address the housing crisis, including paying or obligating $2.1 billion in rent relief funding, making $100 million in rent supplements available, signing an increase in rental voucher amounts into law, and investing $25 million for free legal services for tenants,” said her spokesman Avi Small via email. There have also been more than 100,00 payments to landlords totaling roughly $1.25 billion.
An interactive infographic from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities depicts New York as having received $12.7 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds and has appropriated 47.1 percent or $6 billion. Most states have started using Fiscal Recovery Funds and about half of the funding — $105 billion or 53 percent of total — remains. At least 14 percent of FRF has gone toward human services, including housing, with 22 states devoting funds to this priority.
Rima Begum, associate director of Housing Stability at Chhaya Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit social services organization located in Jackson Heights and South Richmond Hill, believes it’s time for the governor to support a housing bill that will help New Yorkers weather what’s to come once the moratorium is over.
“The pandemic continues to ravage through our communities,” said Begum, “and with the eviction moratorium coming to an end we know that passing the Good Cause bill is not only going to provide protections to so many New Yorkers but it also has clear public health benefits, we need to keep our communities in their homes during these uncertain times.”
The Good Cause legislation, introduced as A.5573 and S.2892B by Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter (D-Syracuse) and state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), respectively, is not an eviction moratorium but would allow for an automatic lease renewal for tenants, prevent no-fault evictions and prevent landlords from trying to force renters out of their housing by raising the lease to an exorbitant amount. A landlord will have the right to remove a tenant for failing to pay the agreed-upon amount on rent, damaging the housing accommodation or if his or her safety is in jeopardy.
A landlord could also remove a tenant if he or she is engaging in illegal activity within the housing accommodation, refused the owner access to the facility or if the owner wants to use the space as their primary residence for him or herself or a relative struggling to find a home, according to the bill.
The bill is being reviewed by the Housing Committee in the Assembly and by the Senate Judiciary Committee because of its implications to real property law.
Queens state Sens. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) are among 59 who support the bill, according to nysenate.gov. In the lower house, supporters from the World’s Borough include Assemblymembers Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Nily Rozic (D-Flushing), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City), Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows, Richmond Hill).
As community organizations like Chhaya and other elected officials try to pressure Hochul into signing the bill, the governor has suggested that applicants should go to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance if they require help with housing. However, otda.ny.gov has not been taking submissions as of Jan. 11. It does redirect applicants from the city to the NYC Human Resources Department of Social Services to the Rental Assistance page.
In Queens renters can call (347) 464-0485 to reach Catholic Charities for help; or (718) 547-2800 to Rise Borough Community Partnerships; or (646) 248-6602 to reach Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York.
A state Supreme Court ordered OTDA to reopen last Thursday within three days, according to citylimits.org. Even if the rental applications were back online later this week, the federal government might not have recovery funds for the state until March.
