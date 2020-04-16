“On the count of three we’re going to clap, we’re going to cheer for the heroes of New York. Make some noise for the firefighters, the EMTs, police, doctors, nurses, all the healthcare workers. Come on, let them hear us from a few blocks away!”
In the half hour leading up to the 7 p.m. cheer for essential workers — a new tradition during the pandemic — DJ Mario-Francisco Robles sets up his equipment on his Whitestone property and plays for his neighbors. Taking requests via text message or Facebook, Robles created the “porch party” to raise his neighbors’ spirits and to encourage them to participate in showing their appreciation for frontline workers.
The party began April 1 after Robles noticed that most of his immediate neighbors weren’t participating in the 7 p.m. cheer. “I thought to myself, ‘How can I get more people to participate in this? I see it happening all over New York, but how do I get it to happen here on my block?’ ... I thought I could set the stage a little better and encourage everyone to cheer from a safe distance.”
For the past 17 years, Robles has worked as a DJ for A Perfect Blend Entertainment, but he’s been out of work since the outbreak. Rather than letting his equipment and skills sit idle, Robles decided to break out a party each night on his block. His 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son draw posters to display on the porch and join Robles and his wife every night to dance along to the music.
“Now most of the block is out every night at 7 cheering. It’s something that has brought the whole neighborhood together.”
“I’m very deliberate with all the songs. I pick songs that have a message of optimism, of coming together, of looking forward to the future. Every song I choose, I make sure the message is uplifting ... I want everything to convey happy times.”
Robles tries to prioritize requests from his neighbors, but the reach from his porch parties has grown beyond his block — cars filled with residents of other Queens communities begin filing in at the start of the party to enjoy Robles’ music. The effort has reached across the nation as well, with viewers from Florida, California and more tuning into his Facebook livestream.
“We get people who drive by just to wave or give us a thumbs up,” said Robles. “The other night, the FDNY drove by in the big fire truck. It was pretty cool. They’re the reason we’re doing this — trying to get people to do this to cheer for the healthcare workers, the essential workers ... I just want to express my gratitude for the unimaginable amount of courage and bravery on display around New York. All the first responders go in uniform every day into what feels like a war zone. I’m in awe of what they do and I’m glad this gesture is appreciated.”
One of the heroes Robles plays for lives just across the street. John, a city fireman, along with his wife and child, are out each night enjoying the music and appreciating the effort of Robles and his neighbors.
“I heard there’s a young lady named Brianna celebrating her 17th birthday today. I heard she likes Panic! At the Disco, and since we have such ‘High Hopes,’ here’s a fitting song,” Robles boomed into the microphone, extending the porch party another half hour, a special treat in honor of the weekend.
Although there is no end yet in sight, Robles said the porch parties will continue until the pandemic is over: “The plan is to go on for as long as this thing lasts.”
