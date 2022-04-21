After months of stating that a gifted and talented announcement would come, Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced details to expand accelerated instruction in city public schools last Thursday.
“For the first time, there will be a Gifted and Talented program in every school district in New York City,” the mayor declared.
Former Mayor de Blasio had announced an end to the program but Adams repeatedly promised to improve and expand it, instead.
The city will now provide two entry points for students to enter the program: 100 kindergarten seats and 1,000 third-grade seats will be added, the latter as part of a pilot program. Children can enter the programs in kindergarten, first, second or third grades.
For the upcoming school year, the new kindergarten seats will bring the total to 2,500. To fill those seats, current pre-K students will be evaluated by their teachers for a nomination.
Applications for both programs are open from May 31 to June 13.
“We are now expanding our third-grade gifted and talented pilot program to include all districts across the city,” explained Banks at a City Hall press conference. “The top 10 percent of second-grade academic performers in every school will be invited to apply to gifted and talented programs with preference being given to students applying in their home district, by using academic grades from their core four subject areas.”
The new “top performer” program, according to the Department of Education website, is invitation-only and second-grade students are eligible to apply; it will continue through fifth grade.
“We’re screening students for gifted behavior based off their total academic performance, not just a single test,” Banks added in reference to the high-stakes and contested exam that was previously given to 4-year-olds.
“For far too long, we had districts in our city that did not have Gifted and Talented programs,” said Adams. “We are giving every child in every ZIP code the chance that has been denied too often.”
Banks said the announcement is only the beginning and that the DOE will continue listening to families and improving the program.
“We are simply setting a baseline, not the ceiling,” said Banks. “What this announcement does today is provide families in Soundview in the Bronx, East Flatbush in Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Jamaica in Queens, and Port Richmond in Staten Island with expanded access to gifted and talented programs, fulfilling our commitment to expanding accelerated learning in our city.”
Michael Garcia, a parent of two PS 56 students from Richmond Hill, spoke at the press conference, where he learned the school will now get a gifted and talented program.
“We did not have an opportunity for a school with that type of program so I was not eligible, but I am really excited that this opportunity will now exist for other parents and families as well as all New York City residents throughout the city,” Garcia said. “When all these things go good, it’s good for the schools, it’s good for the parents, it’s good for the kids and it’s good for the community,” Garcia said.
Elected officials weighed in at the press conference, too, including Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“We were so upset when the programs were being phased out last year, and this is a wonderful opportunity for every district in the city to get a gifted and talented program,” Weprin said.
Rajkumar drew on the immigrant experience of her parents and attributed her ability to become a lawmaker to the educational opportunities she was provided.
“With the gifted and talented expansion, we are giving similar opportunities to children all over the city,” she later told the Chronicle.
“The mayor is setting a national standard for education because if we as New Yorkers and Americans are going to be competitive in the global market and the global world, then we need to make sure our children have educational opportunities like this,” she said.
In a statement, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate’s Committee on New York City Education, emphasized the need for continued parent engagement.
“An expansion is welcome news, although it relies on a lottery and nebulous recommendations that are a cause for concern to many parents and families,” Liu stated. “Going forward beyond this school year, the administration must be sure to engage parents and students who have long called for more accelerated learning in order to address these outstanding issues.”
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said in a statement, “Our children only get one shot at a great education. While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on our children’s learning, the announcement by Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks goes a long way to providing the best education opportunities for our kids.”
Jean Hahn, head of Queens Parents United and a member of PLACE NYC, was glad to see key elements in place, including keeping the G&T classrooms intact and also the promise of teacher development, which she said has “fallen apart over the years.” Deputy Chancellor Carolyn Quintana touched on that in the press conference, saying the DOE found inconsistent training and is looking to provide a consistent curriculum.
“I personally think that there’s not enough seats that they’re offering,” added Hahn, of Rego Park. “I think that the program really needs to be doubled,” in order to meet national standards, she said.
Community Education Council 30 President Deborah Alexander said in a statement that she is in favor of the expansion model that “provides the appropriate educational environment for children but has been systematically stripped away from so many communities, rendering high-achieving kids — particularly kids of color — unidentified and underserved,” as well as the training and re-training of teachers.
“Children with accelerated academic capabilities often have specific and challenging social-emotional issues that can be misunderstood and go undiagnosed because they happen to be academically strong. This includes but is not limited to the twice-exceptional child,” Alexander said, referring to gifted children who have some form of disability, and are often denied services.
Jenn Choi, a special education parent advocate from Woodside, also worries about those students and the criteria for kids applying in third grade, the age at which students are often diagnosed with dyslexia.
“What my concern right now, given the news, is are these new methods of admissions going to be fair to students with disabilities?” she said.
The top 10 percent of second-graders will be invited to apply and their ELA grades will be among the top four grades considered, which Choi finds worrisome.
“If they’re going to identify people based on their ELA grades, then I’m very worried that students with dyslexia will be automatically taken out of this equation,” she said, adding that students in that population are found to have very high intelligence.
“Oftentimes gifted and talented programs in some way or another hurt students with disabilities,” Choi added, noting that she did not hear of any DOE engagement with special education communities.
A press release from the Mayor’s Office stated that the “DOE met with a diverse set of parent representative groups and advocacy groups with a dedicated interest in this topic and which provided thoughtful, nuanced feedback.”
