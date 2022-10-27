The Howard Beach community showed up last weekend to support a mom and doctor fighting metastatic breast cancer, raising nearly 10 times last year’s amount at a new annual Charles Park walk-run.
The Miles for MBC and Kelly Marie Color Run on Saturday raised $10,000, with 130 participants coming out in support.
“It was really a great turnout,” said Kelly Adams-Mahindra, who lives in Howard Beach.
Businesses from the area donated gift bags and gift certificates and raffles were sold to also help raise money.
Adams-Mahindra, a pediatric pulmonologist, was diagnosed in November 2019 at age 39 after she found a lump while nursing.
The money raised will go to METAvivor, a volunteer-led nonprofit organization dedicated to awarding stage 4 breast cancer research.
The efforts are part of the #LightUpMBC campaign, which shines a light on the importance of funding for research into metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage 4, where the cancer has spread throughout the body.
Buildings were lit up across the city this month for MBC.
Adams-Mahindra is the New York ambassador for METAvivor and so far this year, her team has contributed to a national total of $350,000. Individual research grants typically cost about $50,000, she said.
Last year was the first walk and Adams-Mahindra says they plan to continue it.
“Hopefully we just keep getting more and more people to come ... we’ll just keep learning from every year to see what we can do to make it better and raise more money,” she said.
Novak CPA sponsored the walk and donors included Victoria Amuso, Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists, Ace Hardware, Brina Ciaramella, Crossbay Chemist, Fit4Life, Lenny’s Clam Bar, Mia Bella Laser, Nick the Balloonatic, Rima Pasta, Rocco’s of Rockaway Beach and more. Volunteers came from The Mary Louis Academy and Molloy University.
Donations can be made at bit.ly/3TV2gIR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.