Eric Ulrich has some remarkable titles under his belt: previous city councilman of Queens’ 32nd District, previous city buildings commissioner, licensed insurance broker and now ... children’s book author.
Written by Ulrich and illustrated by Joan Coleman, “If Pets Could Vote...” was released on Aug. 29. The book, which is dedicated to Ulrich’s daughter, touches on the idea of animals in political roles, including kittens in Congress, dogs as judges, turtles as senators and a parakeet as president.
“I always wanted to write a children’s book, but I never had the time,” Ulrich shared with the Chronicle. “Over the summer, I had a lot more time on my hands. I started this process in mid-June, and I wrote about what I know and what I care about: politics and pets. ... And in my spare time when I’m not working or helping my family, I said, you know, I’m not going on vacation anytime soon. So I said, whatever spare time I have, let me dedicate to doing something I always wanted to do, which is writing a children’s book.”
Recently, Ulrich’s name has been in the press for his legal issues. According to reports, Ulrich is expected to be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney on charges relating to corruption, organized crime and illegal gambling.
Asked what he would say to critics who will almost certainly claim he wrote the book to distract from his legal troubles, Ulrich responded, “Well, I put my trust in God and my trust in my attorney, and I’ll let them handle my legal issues.”
He continued, “For the time being, I have not been charged with any crimes or offenses. And instead of sitting around twiddling my thumbs, or speculating about things I don’t know enough about, I decided to distract myself with things that were positive — taking care of my family, writing a children’s book and taking care of myself. ... So if it’s a distraction, it’s a good distraction. It’s a positive distraction.”
Ulrich, a Republican, shared that he has been getting overwhelmingly positive comments on social media, telling the Chronicle that parents and kids alike have really enjoyed the book. He also lauded Coleman for her role in illustrating.
Asked about the book’s overall message, Ulrich said, “I thought that this book would be a really great way for parents to introduce the topic of elections or politics to their kids in a nonpartisan way, and also to reinforce an underlying message that pets, as I say in the book, are not people, but they have rights too, and we should respect and take good care of our pets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.