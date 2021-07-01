Councilman Daneek Miller’s (D-St. Albans) legislation to raise standards in the waste transfer industry may have advanced in the city’s Committee on Sanitation and Waste Management, but it did not advance in the minds of leaders of civic organizations in his district who think it is pure “fluff.”
At a Zoom meeting with the Queens Chronicle on June 28, civic leaders raised their concerns about Miller’s legislation that would roll back the caps on the waste at commercial waste stations, but would use rail transfer stations to cut down on truck traffic.
“We have a lot of concerns,” said Andrea Scarborough of Addisleigh Park. “Because of a loophole in the Waste Equity law, they are seeking to once again have that cap removed and then it would increase the waste by going through the rail system.”
The intent of the Waste Equity law of 2018 was to reduce the amount of refuse going to overburdened areas like Northern Brooklyn, Southeast Queens and the South Bronx by 33 percent, but Scarborough, a vice chairwoman of the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board and a former president of the Addisleigh Park Civic Association, says it was only reduced by approximately 9 percent.
“If you are increasing the amount of waste going into the facility, then you are increasing the amount of trucks coming into the facility,” said Scarborough. “The notion that you are going to reduce truck traffic is surely not the case. It does not rectify the issue that currently exists — we have a lot of trucks coming in.”
Miller’s bill says it will require the stations to export a majority of their waste by rail, that they have to enclose their depots and be monitored by the city’s Department of Sanitation for compliance.
Scarborough believes the new bill will do the opposite of what it intends and create more pollution with more emissions, leachate (contaminated water) and more particulate matter.
Scarborough, who is also the president of the Greater TriAngular Civic Association in Jamaica, also doesn’t trust Royal Waste Services, a commercial waste transfer station located at 187-40 Jamaica Ave., to follow environmental guidelines. In 2018, a plant at the station had a five-alarm fire and the FDNY discovered that an improperly disposed lithium ion battery was the cause. The smoke from the flames was so intense, the nearby LIRR Hillside station had to cut off service for a few hours.
“I have had the opportunity to speak to a number of residents there while investigating a number of complaints,” said Michael Scotland, president of the APCA. “It’s a tale of two cities ... they are not being a good partner or neighbor, but at the same time they are trying to spread some money around to cover up or make ... palatable the offenses they are making in the community.”
Royal Waste has a history of distributing approximately 500 turkeys around Thanksgiving and has contributed to other community events, according to Scotland.
Walter Dogan, president of the Brinkerhoff Action Association in Jamaica, the civic that is closest to the Royal Waste and American Recycling Management waste transfer stations on Douglas Avenue, is also upset about Miller’s new law.
“We had a walk-through right by the facilities,” said Dogan. “The facility is three-sided. They are not going with the state-of-the-art buildings that they broadcast.”
Miller’s bill would require the waste transfer stations to have enclosures at their depots to prevent quality-of-life issues such as stench from those types of facilities.
“Three-sided is a top and two sides,” said Dogan, who has canvassed the facility. “There is so much filthy water on Douglas. We had to wear boots. We are getting a lot of fluff, but we can’t get anything. We asked for the documents.”
The civic leaders want renderings of what the supposed state-of-the-art facilities would look like.
“People only see outgoing trucks — those are the less trucks [Miller] is talking about,” said Dogan. “In order to increase the tonnage you have to increase the amount of in-going trucks to bring the tonnage in.”
Oster Bryan, the president of St. Albans Civic and a resident of Cambria Heights, believes the bill is to the benefit of Royal Waste and other waste transfer stations, not the people of Southeast Queens.
“Anyone who works on the project, you can’t wait four years to see if it happens,” said Bryan, who is waiting to see the documents on the rendering of new facilities. “You got to check along the way. There are children on Liberty Avenue developing asthma.”
In 2018, Jamaica, Far Rockaway, Southeast Queens and western Queens were areas highlighted by Public Health Solutions, an organization that does research on health for the city, for high asthma rates among children.
