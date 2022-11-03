The site where St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village long stood has been reduced to dirt. According to the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, the land will be seeded with grass while decisions are made on how the space will be used in the future.
The diocese says that various building options are still being evaluated, but all include space dedicated for future worship and ministry activities.
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano previously expressed a hope to build wider community-serving ventures on the property.
Historic liturgical artifacts, including stained-glass windows, are being preserved for future consideration, per the diocese.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.