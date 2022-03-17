Last month, New Yorkers were shocked when energy bills doubled and even tripled.
“Energy prices are volatile and can be affected by factors such as weather, demand and economic trends,” a Con Ed spokesperson wrote in an email back in February.
New legislation could at least give customers a heads up before their bills spike.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) introduced legislation requiring utilities to give 60 days notice prior to any rate or service delivery increase.
“My legislation will give customers ample notice prior to any utility bill increase, which will help to avoid falling behind on bills or incurring penalties for missed payment deadlines,” Addabbo said in a press release, noting that his office received “numerous calls from stunned and distressed constituents.”
The bill is before the Energy and Telecommunications Committee but does not yet have a companion in the Assembly. Government entities are looking into the recent increases and Addabbo is hopeful that the bill will give residents time to challenge increases or better plan for them.
— Deirdre Bardolf
