After 13 weeks of training, 49 probationary FDNY EMTs celebrated their graduation June 29.
The ceremony was held at the EMS Bureau of Training at Fort Totten, where they spent over three months learning CPR, patient medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, emergency childbirth, emergency vehicle operation and much more, all while enduring Covid-19 restrictions.
“It truly takes a special caliber of person to be an FDNY EMT, and now, you can count yourselves among them,” FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at the Tuesday ceremony.
