Employers want to hire senior citizens

Having a few gray hairs and some wrinkles does not necessarily mean you’re no longer viable in the work force. In fact, in many instances, it’s the perfect calling card.

That was the message delivered to a packed house at a program called “Paid Jobs for Seniors — Opportunities and Training for Skilled and Unskilled Workers,” sponsored by the Queens Interagency Council on Aging Feb. 7 at Borough Hall.

An estimated 130 people were on hand for the event. According to the informational and educational agency’s executive director, Bruce Cunningham, twice as many expressed an interest in attending but could not be accommodated because of space limitations.

So, it seems, there are plenty of senior citizens around who either need to or would like to find jobs.

“When I read that four out of 10 seniors have less than $1,000 in the bank for needs and emergencies, I realize we have a problem,” Cunningham said.

When he asked, “How many of you would like to secure a job?” hands shot up all around the room.

The group’s president, Barry Klitsberg, pointed out that while “the money that comes with a job helps a lot, [as] Social Security has not kept pace with the actual cost of living,” it’s not just a matter of finances. Also coming into play is “the isolation that a lot of seniors have. Going to work, even if it’s a volunteer job, gets you engaged with other people in the community,” he said.

A panel of guest speakers offered information that could prove helpful.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) mentioned the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a work-based job-training program for seniors. It offers training for low-income, unemployed residents of New York City who are 55 and over. Participants also have access to employment assistance through the American Job Center network.

Maria Serrano, director of the Senior Employment Unit of the city Department for the Aging, further discussed the SCSEP-Title V Program. It provides on-the-job training in job sectors including administration, education, retail management, social work, food service, data entry, customer service, home health, security, transportation, telemarketing and sales.

Fliers distributed at the event indicate that job candidates will be placed in part-time community service assignments to gain experience, serving in local libraries, hospitals and senior centers, while expanding their skills and earning an income. The SCSEP staff will help individuals secure the training they need and assist in making the transition to jobs that suit them.

Those seeking further information on the program may visit seniorserviceamerica.org or contact DFTA at (212) 602-6958.

Serrano offered encouragement. “Workers are a great asset to employers,” especially seniors, who, she said, offer experience, knowledge, wisdom and adaptability. And she called them “great problem solvers.”

For anyone who may have trepidations about re-entering the work force, she said, “We’ll help you dissipate your fears.”

Besides SCSEP, Addabbo mentioned that on May 15, he, in partnership with Queens Community House, will sponsor another annual seniors-only job fair, to take place at 80-02 Kew Gardens Road in Kew Gardens.

“Vendors know they are interviewing seniors only,” Addabbo said. And, he added, “Vendors have to have jobs available” in order to participate.

“A job fair is a single event,” he pointed out. “Our goal is to find you jobs even beyond the single event.” For further information on the fair, one may contact the senator’s office at (718) 738-1111.

Addabbo also reminded those in attendance that local newspapers are “a great source for jobs. They list local jobs.”

Also on hand was ReServe, Inc., a nonprofit that leverages the expertise of professionals 55 and over who apply their experience through mentoring young people and working with families impacted by dementia, among other activities.

Executive Director Edward Arsenault said the organization is looking for individuals who are productive, accurate, and “reasonably pleasant to be around most of the time,” adding, “We want to have a deeper presence in Queens.”

Those looking to join or learn more may visit reserveinc.org or call 1 (877) 290-6145.

Representing Census 2020, Supervisory Partnership Specialist Zakera Ahmed indicated that workers hired for the population count earn $28 an hour. Paid training is offered and flexible hours are available. “We want to hire people locally,” Ahmed said.

One may apply or get more information by visiting 2020census.gov/jobs or calling 1 (855) JOB2020 (562-2020).

People between the ages of 18 and 64, who are receiving Social Security insurance or Social Security disability insurance and want to get into the work force, may find the America Works of New York, Inc. Ticket to Work Program is for them.

The program helps determine how work will impact someone’s benefits (Social Security will sometimes be suspended), and how to connect and apply for full-time job opportunities, update a resume and cover letter, participate in mock interviews and develop an individual work plan.

Ticket to Work Coordinator Torcha Jeffrey said “the benefits to seniors going back to work are incredible.” And, echoing Serrano, she suggested that seniors are much sought after as employees because they have “more experience” and “more to offer.”