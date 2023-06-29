A young boy got the best gift he could imagine last Thursday when his mother, U.S. Army Specialist Catherine Lopez, surprised him at his fifth-grade graduation ceremony at PS 60 in Woodhaven.
Lopez was serving overseas in Africa, but made it home in time to see her son, Jayden, receive his diploma.
Administrators at PS 60 helped set the scene for the surprise. Before diplomas were distributed, Jayden was called up onstage to receive an award for being an exemplary student. While he posed for a photo on stage, Lopez snuck up behind him from the wings of the stage. The result was an emotional embrace that brought the whole room to its feet in applause.
“I’m so happy,” Lopez said of their emotional reunion. “It’s just a really good day.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.