Jessica Walter, the longtime actress who is best remembered for playing mothers on TV shows “Arrested Development” and “Archer,” died last Wednesday at 80.
A cause was not given.
Walter was born in 1941 in Brooklyn and was raised in Sunnyside.
Her most famous movie role was as Evelyn Draper in the 1971 Clint Eastwood film “Play Misty for Me.” Walter played a fan obsessed with a disc jockey, played by Eastwood. She was nominated for a Golden Globe.
In 1975, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as the title character on NBCs “Amy Prentiss.” Walter played an investigator who becomes the first female chief of detectives for the San Francisco Police Department.
She was married to Ross Bowman from 1966 to 1978 and to actor Ron Liebman from 1983 to his death in 2019.
Walter is survived by her daughter, Brooke Bowman; a brother, Richard; and a grandson.
— David Russell
