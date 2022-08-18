The recent death of Mandeep Kaur, a young Sikh mother who killed herself after years of alleged emotional and physical abuse, has brought to light the horror of domestic violence going on right in our own backyard.
Her life, honored at a recent vigil by members of the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean community in South Richmond Hill where she lived, and her heart-wrenching story shared on social media, remind us of what we see all too frequently in the Emergency Department at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.
Let me put this in perspective. In the past six months, we have seen approximately 120 women and children who were the victims of domestic abuse. If you project that out for the whole year, it means we will see about 240 victims of domestic violence. This is not acceptable.
Victims of domestic violence may be of any gender or sexual orientation. As a majority of victims are women, I will mostly use female identifiers.
When it comes to children, we are required by law to report any suspected cases of abuse to Child Protective Services. In contrast, adult domestic violence victims who come to the Emergency Department are allowed to decide if they want to involve the police or social workers.
Due to the shame and stigma surrounding discussions of domestic violence, they may not immediately share the true cause of their injuries. They may be embarrassed or scared of retaliation if someone calls the police on their partner. It’s important to note that the most dangerous time for an abused women is when she tries to leave an abusive relationship. Many are scared to leave because they’re afraid they’ll be killed.
It’s heartbreaking that in some instances, our emergency room sees the same patients come in with multiple injuries over the course of years.
For some women there may be shame about what happened. There may also be cultural pressures under which they fear seeking help to avoid dishonoring the family or sustaining the possible shame and rejection from their community.
An abuse victim may come in on her own to the emergency room to seek care or she may come in with her abuser if that person is trying to monitor what is said about the circumstances. This can also be a red flag that the patient may be a victim of sex trafficking.
The more abuse victims tell us about what’s going on, the better we can help them. We give women every opportunity to get help because they may not be able to leave the first time but they may leave eventually. The door is always open, even if at that specific visit they don’t want help.
Our physicians and nurses work closely with our in-house social work team and local facilities to ensure that all our patients — regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship status or financial situation — receive the physical, mental and emotional care they need. We can also provide resources for those seeking to begin a new life outside of an abusive relationship for themselves and their children.
It’s important to remember that abuse happens in every culture at every socio-economic level. But the more isolated a victim is, the harder it is for her to seek help and see a way out of her circumstance.
In Mandeep’s case, I think she may have felt trapped. If she had known that there were other people out there who would have helped her, that might have changed her outcome.
Her death sheds light on the undetected and underreported public health crisis of domestic/intimate partner violence. We want our community to know that we are a resource and safe haven for those experiencing similar situations to Mandeep.
Dr. Rachel Bruce is Interim Chair of Emergency Medicine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital.
