The first school to close down for two weeks after reporting two unconnected positive COVID-19 tests is in Elmhurst.
The John F. Kennedy Jr. School, a 262-student District 75 school between the Lefrak City towers and Queens Center mall, closed last Wednesday after two members of the staff tested positive, and the NYC Test + Trace Corps determined that the cases were unrelated.
Following the city’s COVID-19 protocols for schools, the school first shut down for 24 hours starting Sept. 30. Then the next day the school’s Principal Henry Renelus Sr. sent a letter to parents informing them that the closure would be extended for the requisite two-week period.
“That school, as of today, is shut down for two weeks,” said Mayor de Blasio in his press event last Thursday. “That’s the only one the entire time that has experienced that. And what’s going to happen, I think, in a case like this, is what we’ve been telling people all along — those two weeks, kids, of course, will get instruction remotely.”
The mayor assured reporters that, barring more positive test results, the school will reopen Oct. 14.
Though COVID-19 cases in various pockets of the city have surged over the past two weeks, on the whole, Elmhurst has not been heavily affected so far, with a 1.11 percent positive test rate, according to the city’s data.
District 75 schools, 3K and pre-K schools started in-person learning on Sept. 21. JFK had only been open for nine days before becoming the first instance of a two-week closure. The rest of the school system began hybrid learning this week.
The city Department of Education has published a new map that tracks which schools have had to close one or more classrooms in a building, have had a member of the school community test positive and have had to close for a two-week period.
Gothamist reported that the DOE has reported about 160 positive COVID-19 tests in schools as of last Thursday, although, with the exception of the JFK Jr. School, the Test & Trace Corps has found those reports to be isolated cases at each school building.
“We have seen some cases where a classroom had to be quarantined, a pod had to be taken out for two weeks, but relatively few. We’ve seen a decent number of cases — and get you exact number — where a building had to be closed for 24 hours and then they’ve consistently come back up and running,” the mayor said.
