Federal authorities claim Sam Resto had a surprise planned for them at his Elmhurst apartment.
He allegedly scrawled “TOO LATE!” on the wall in anticipation of law enforcement showing up to arrest him for setting fire to an NYPD vehicle in Manhattan on July 29, and reportedly had taken the precaution of carrying his passport with him.
The FBI claims Resto still had it on his person on Aug. 13 when law enforcement showed up at his place of employment with a surprise of its own — a set of handcuffs and a warrant charging him with arson.
The complaint against Resto, 29, claims that police were even surveilling him the evening before the fire when he allegedly filled a red gasoline can at an Elmhurst gas station; and when he left his home just before midnight, wearing the same clothes he did to the gas station and carrying a backpack.
The seven-page criminal complaint states he then went to West 83rd Street in Manhattan, broke the window of the car and set it on fire after pouring gasoline inside.
The office of Seth DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said he faces between five and 20 years in federal prison if convicted.
“As alleged, Resto, wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a backpack containing the tools of his destructive trade, intentionally set fire to an NYPD van parked on a city street lined with residential buildings and vehicles,” DuCharme said in a press release issued Friday. “This office will vigorously prosecute criminals whose actions endanger the community, police officers and first responders.”
The criminal complaint filed by the FBI offered a connect-the-dots narrative.
It included photos that allegedly show Resto in dark clothing, holding a red gasoline can where the fuel was bought; the car on West 83rd Street igniting and then bursting into flames while a man wearing a white mask and holding a rectangular object stands next to it; a backpack allegedly found in Central Park with contents that include a red gas can, a white Guy Fawkes mask, dark clothing, matches and a lighter; and the “TOO LATE!” greeting on the apartment wall.
The complaint said officers observed Resto leaving his apartment at 11:47 p.m. on July 28 before getting into a rideshare vehicle.
Prosecutors claim Resto is the man captured on video “in dark clothing and dark gloves similar to what [he] had worn to the gas station” and a white mask setting the marked vehicle on fire.
Police canvassing the area afterward found a backpack in Central Park “similar in appearance” to the one Resto had been carrying. It allegedly contained a dark Adidas hat, long-sleeved dark top, dark jeans, Nike sneakers and dark gloves with blue trim and the fingertips cut off, “all of which were similar to the clothes that RESTO was wearing when he purchased the gasoline in Elmhurst ...”
It also allegedly contained a white Guy Fawkes mask, a red two-gallon gasoline can, a lighter and other items.
The complaint states that the spout of the gas can contained latent fingerprints from Resto’s right middle and index fingers.
A check of cell tower records also allegedly places Resto’s phone “in close proximity” to both the police car at 3:50 a.m. and the site where the backpack was found five minutes later.
In arguing that Resto be held without bail, the government stated that he was arrested on July 10 for swinging a chain at someone in a dispute over a parking spot; and again on July 15 for allegedly obstructing traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest.
