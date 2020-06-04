NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst was considered the “epicenter of the epicenter” at the height of the coronavirus crisis.
Now the hospital is back under its 545-bed capacity and has around 40 COVID patients, the lowest number since the pandemic began.
“We definitely are more confident in what we can provide and what we can survive,” hospital CEO Israel Rocha told the Chronicle Wednesday.
As the number of cases decrease, there’s always an eye being kept on whether there will be a second wave as the weather warms up and more residents go outside.
“I think that’s what everybody’s watching right now throughout the country,” Rocha said. “We’ll see what unfolds but we hope that that doesn’t happen. But a lot of that is in our power. We continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask.”
He added that the hospital is planning for every contingency it can and that it is prepared in case there is a surge.
In late March, Rocha said, he was nervous about a possible supply shortage but the hospital never ran short of what was needed.
He noted supplies have become more available throughout the country and that Elmhurst’s hospital also has a pandemic response service with a supply outside its normal inventory, which is now being rebuilt.
“So we have an additional stockpile on top of our normal one to make sure we have what we need,” Rocha said.
He also noted the positive effects of Helping Healers Heal, an employee wellness program that began in 2018 to address emotional stress among providers.
The program, which has peer-to-peer support, mental health expertise and team-debriefing sessions to staff members following traumatic events, was expanded during the crisis so workers could immediately access emotional support.
Supervisors and managers were encouraged to activate it for employees during the crisis, which saw 13 people die at the hospital in one 24-hour stretch.
Rocha said getting through the crisis would have been tougher without the support of the community, including the applause residents give essential workers each night at 7 p.m.
“I think the most amazing part has been the support from the community and around the country and people coming together to be able to support our hospital during an unprecedented event,” he said. “I think that has been something that has really brought encouragement and support to our team and staff.”
Rocha added, “We were in it together. As one city, one community, one country and one people.”
