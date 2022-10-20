Elmhurst Hospital Center got a shot in the arm. And Frank D. O’Connor Playground got a breath of fresh air.
On Monday, just outside the main entrance to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, City Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and other top city and Queens officials announced major investments for the medical center and the Frank D. O’Connor Playground, which sits across the street.
The hospital will get $6 million for a new infectious diseases clinic and $5 million toward improvements to the main entrance, as well as for a new cooling tower. The projects will likely enter the design phase next year, with construction estimated to commence in fall of 2023 and finish nine to 12 months later.
The playground will be fully renovated to the tune of $7.85 million; construction begins next spring.
The funds, collectively allocated by the City Council and the Queens Borough President’s Office, will come out of the 2023 fiscal year budget.
The announcement was made before dozens of Elmhurst Hospital representatives and workers, as well as community members. Also in attendance were City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde and Councilwoman and Co-chair of the Queens Delegation Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens). Each spoke to the importance of the funding.
Krishnan, the day’s first speaker, explained that the investments are intertwined.
“It’s time we start tying public health with public space,” he stated. “Because it’s been proven that health is inextricably linked to the space we live in.”
The councilman and others recalled the devastating impact the coronavirus had on Elmhurst and the surrounding area, especially in the spring and summer of 2020 when fatalities soared and the hospital was overwhelmed. At Monday’s press conference, Richards referred to the community as the “epicenter of the epicenter” of the virus, and Adams even called Elmhurst the “international symbol of the pandemic.”
Krishnan described Elmhurst’s pandemic experience as one that “exposed and exacerbated already-existing inequalities.” Adams agreed, noting that Covid-19’s effect on the area “highlighted the importance of having access to high-quality healthcare.”
How to close the gap? According to Krishnan, Adams and Richards, the answer is a combination of advocacy and funding.
“We have to champion public hospitals,” Krishnan insisted.
Adams stressed that the Council is “laser-focused on bringing investment to overlooked and neglected communities.” Celebrating the moment, she joyfully exclaimed, “Happy funding!”
In response, Richards thanked Adams for her “commitment to investing in Queens” and observed that his own “wallet” (i.e., his borough president budget) was “getting much lighter lately,” but that he’s proud of that fact.
Krishnan was “honored” to make Monday’s announcement and expressed his “gratitude to everyone in Elmhurst, from hospital workers to citizens, who continued to work and made it through the tough times of the pandemic.”
In another act of appreciation, Richards led a round of applause for the hospital staff in attendance. “These workers deserve a round of applause, but what they deserve more is investment, and that’s what we are giving them today,” the borough president said enthusiastically.
Hospital representatives were equally grateful. “I’m getting emotional right now,” said hospital CEO Helen Arteaga Landaverde, her voice quivering. “The pandemic brought a dark shadow, but this is a new beginning. A lot of advocacy and leadership went into this moment.”
Elmhurst, the city’s second-oldest municipal hospital, plays a critical role in central and western Queens. Adams, who mentioned that she was born there, called it the borough’s “foundational medical institution.” She also considers its CEO “a friend.”
Arteaga Landaverde elaborated on the hospital’s importance: “We provide culturally sensitive treatment and make patients feel at home.” (Interestingly, in May 2020, just months before becoming CEO, she had been treated for Covid-19 at the facility.)
Dr. Maurice Policar, chief of the infectious diseases department at the hospital, was relieved when he heard about the funding for a new clinic. “It was a long time coming,” he told the Chronicle. “This investment will help our patients and ensure they continue to be treated with dignity and respect.”
According to Krishnan, enhancements were necessary for the hospital’s main entrance due to the high volume of people who use it around the clock. The councilman pointed out that some doors needed fixing and said the entrance wasn’t as “welcoming” as it could be.
Those present were also excited about news of the Frank D. O’Connor Playground renovation. Several speakers noted that hospital workers often walk across the street to the park to eat lunch and take badly needed breaks. Adams said the playground was a “safe haven” and source of fresh air during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Krishnan added that the space is especially vital for Elmhurst because the neighborhood has the “least amount of tree canopy in Queens,” which he says is “bad for climate change and bad for our residents.”
“I’m happy to have worked with NYC Parks to get this funding,” said Krishnan, who chairs the Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee. “We have such a strong partner in Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, who we worked with to get the largest NYC Parks budget in history. Everyone should be within walking distance of a park.” The councilman said that he and Richards both have children who often play in public parks.
Moreover, Krishnan told the Chronicle the NYC Parks budget he helped negotiate is a “workers’ budget” because it has supplied “700 new jobs.”
“It’s a necessity, not a luxury, to have parks, especially in dense neighborhoods,” Donoghue emphasized. “Parks served as hubs for masks and vaccines during the pandemic. Plus, they’re important for mental and physical health. Every ZIP code deserves green space.”
To that topic, Lee said parks helped the borough’s senior citizens avoid isolation during the quarantine.
According to Donoghue, upgrades to Frank D. O’Connor Playground will include, but are not limited to, the installations of new spray showers and handball courts. The funding is part of the Community Parks Initiative, which will provide “nearly $1 billion to parks in areas of most need.” She said another 100 parks in the city are on the CPI list and will also receive funding for improvements.
Adams thought the playground “had needed an overhaul for a while now,” as it hasn’t been renovated since 1996.
The shadow of the pandemic may linger, but attendees at Monday’s event left confident that Elmhurst has opened a new chapter.
