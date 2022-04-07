The end is near for an encampment of homeless people in Elmhurst that has been in operation for years. Or is it?
The camp in the heart of the Broadway shopping district in downtown Elmhurst is located on Whitney Avenue in an ideal spot for such a retreat. It is a block from the Elmhurst Avenue subway station, protected on one side by the elevated Long Island Rail Road tracks and on the other by a shopping center parking lot.
Mayor Adams promised last week that he was going to close down the encampment and over 200 others like it elsewhere in New York to clear the streets and subways of the homeless.
The effort, which began in mid-March, could take another two weeks to complete — meaning the Whitney Avenue site will apparently be among the last to be closed down.
Neighborhood merchants and residents said this week they have made their peace with the homeless camp.
Public pressure that existed two years ago to clean up the street and force the homeless to move on seems to have tapered off alongside the number of Covid cases.
Far fewer people are camped at the site now than there were when the Chronicle first wrote about it in 2020.
What may have been an estimated 40 to 50 homeless people is now probably fewer than a dozen. None were amenable to speaking with a reporter this week.
Gone are the pop-up canopy tents, soiled mattresses and bags of cans and bottles waiting to the redeemed. They have been replaced by three camp tents and a few liberated supermarket shopping carts tucked out of sight on a far corner of Whitney.
“They don’t harm anybody, so we just do our thing,” said a pharmacist at the Hallmark Pharmacy on Broadway, around the corner from the camp.
“It was bad” at the beginning of the pandemic, said a barber at Alex’s Hair Salon, a block east of the makeshift shelter.
“But now they are spread out,” he said. “They don’t congregate here anymore.”
“My boss said just ignore them,” said the manager of a Vietnamese restaurant in the shopping center located next to the camp.
Two years ago, store owners in the neighborhood were eager to talk about the homeless problem — litter, minor fights, drunken behavior — along the avenue.
Many stores were asking customers to sign petitions asking then-Mayor Bill de Blasio for help.
Last week, it was hard to find store owners who would agree to go on the record about the encampment. They no longer want the attention for fear it would make the neighborhood look bad, they said.
Should the city follow through on Whitney Avenue, it wouldn’t be the first time that the camp has been swept out only to return a few months later, said several merchants.
Two or three times since the pandemic began and the homeless started showing up, according to one resident, crews from the Department of Sanitation appeared in the morning and tossed the tents, shopping carts and plastic lawn chairs in the back of a truck. The people living in the camps have usually gathered up their belongings and moved on by then, the resident said.
“One guy told me they found a new place near Elmhurst Hospital” several blocks north on Broadway, he said.
When the encampment is broken up, “they just move to the other side” of the LIRR tracks on South Railroad Avenue, said a school crossing guard assigned to nearby PS 14. “The principal was tired of dealing with it,” she said. “If there is any trouble, he said, ‘Just call 911.’”
The neighborhood merchants say their attitude toward encampment is one of live and let live.
“It’s been here so long, I don’t pay it any mind,” said the owner of a restaurant in the shopping center.
