NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst received its Covid vaccine Tuesday — after Northwell LIJ Medical Center in Glen Oaks was in the first group to receive it.
“It is strange,” Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) told the Chronicle, adding, “It makes one wonder why it was done the way in which it was done.”
Elmhurst Hospital was considered to be “the epicenter of the epicenter” during the worst of the pandemic and the area has a strong Hispanic and Asian population. City and state officials often have talked about making sure brown, black and poor community members are able to take the vaccine.
“I thought Elmhurst definitely would have been a better choice,” Dromm said, adding, “Elmhurst Hospital is a miniature United Nations there, basically.”
Gov. Cuomo announced last week that 72,000 of 170,000 doses of the vaccine were estimated to be given to New York City.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson told the Chronicle each jurisdiction decides where to ship its initial vaccines.
A spokesperson for the governor said the state designated 90 regional centers that would store the vaccine but the CDC and Pfizer determined who got them first.
“Within those sites, which received them on Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday, the state did not have any control over that shipping schedule,” he said, adding, “We weren’t the ones choosing where the UPS boxes went.”
Five hospitals received the first shipments of the vaccine Monday and 37, including the ones in the NYC Health + Hospitals system, received them Tuesday, the city said.
Dromm said Elmhurst not getting it first “raises one’s eyebrows” as a private company picked a private hospital.
“That’s part of the problem with healthcare in the United States today,” he said. “Big Pharma runs the show.”
Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) said the rollout was peculiar.
“As long as everyone gets the vaccine in a timely manner it’s great news for everyone,” she told the Chronicle Wednesday. “I am, however, concerned that if we’re leaving it to Pfizer to figure out who gets what that this is a small indication of what else is to come.”
She echoed Dromm’s sentiments, saying, “It’s very interesting that it was a private hospital, that it wasn’t a hospital in the epicenter.”
Veronica Delagado and William Kelly of NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst became the first two healthcare workers vaccinated at the hospital Wednesday morning.
Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said he believes the workers at the hospital will be vaccinated over three weeks.
He said the 11 hospitals in the system have around 280 Covid patients, compared to around 4,000 in April.
