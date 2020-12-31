The year began with Melinda Katz moving from the Borough President’s Office to the district attorney’s, while candidates lined up for a nonpartisan special election to replace her.
Life would change drastically in mid-March as Covid hit and affected everyone. The city went into a shutdown and Elmhurst became the “epicenter of the epicenter.” Lines stretched at hospitals, supermarkets and other vital businesses.
The killing of George Floyd in late May by Minneapolis police resulted in protests in the borough, and around the country, against police brutality. Some pro-police rallies were held in response as Queens saw protesters and counterprotesters face off more than once.
January
After serving as borough president for six years, Melinda Katz took office as district attorney on Jan. 1. She became the first woman to be top prosecutor in the borough.
Stefania Mazzini received $14,000 with help from the offices of the DA and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) after being the victim of a common phone scam months earlier in which someone pretending to be a relative in an emergency asked for money.
Zack Zwerenz, the Glendale civic leader who died in March 2019, was honored with a street co-naming at the corner of 82nd and Myrtle avenues.
Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven was saved at the last minute after it looked like the 190-year-old business would have to close as it faced rising rents.
NYPD Assistant Chief Galen Frierson, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North, told residents to “hold our politicians’ feet to the flame” if they were unhappy about recently implemented bail reforms that saw defendants released for offenses that previously could have kept them off the streets.
Forums between the candidates continued with Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, retired Executive Assistant District Attorney Jim Quinn and Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) debating. Businessman Dao Yin wasn’t at the debates.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) dropped out of the race for borough president, citing family reasons.
The MTA released its bus redesign proposal to speed up times, which included eliminating stops and changing others.
Area residents gave feedback at different workshops around the borough, including one in Ridgewood, where questions about the proposal were raised.
All the borough’s councilmembers criticized the proposal and some took part in a rally on the steps of Borough Hall.
The MTA announced engineering firm AECOM would study the feasibility of adding passenger service to a freight-only rail line running from Bay Ridge and Sunset Park to Astoria, which would run through Glendale, Middle Village and Elmhurst.
Area residents rallied against a proposed shelter for single men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, while Westhab interviewed potential workers inside. The rally, one of many over the years, came days after a day care center owner said he was thinking of pulling out of the area given the situation, though he later decided to move forward.
February
Chains were installed keeping vehicles from a rooftop garage of a strip mall on Union Turnpike near the Glendale-Forest Hills border after residents complained about loud music and speeding cars at all hours of the night.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, speaking at a forum in St. Albans, said bail reform was the reason crime had been increasing in the city.
A judge threw out a lawsuit bought by residents hoping to stop the homeless shelter. It opened shortly afterward.
Mayor de Blasio and Department of Homeless Services Commissioner Steven Banks defended the shelter from criticism during a town hall in Forest Hills. De Blasio said “Our job is to get them back on their feet and get them out of shelter.”
A Ridgewood resident was convicted of manslaughter in the 2016 stabbing death of his roommate. Render Stetson-Shanahan faces five to 15 years in prison.
NYPD Det. Paul Federico hanged himself in his mother’s Middle Village home. Federico was a 29-year veteran who had most recently been assigned to Shea’s liaison unit.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli took over command of the 110th Precinct, consisting of Corona and Elmhurst. Outgoing commander Deputy Inspector Nicola Ventre was assigned to the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau.
Brooklyn senior Czeslawa Konefal, 76, was found dead near the shoreline of Newtown Creek after she had been missing for more than a week.
March
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza came to IS 5 in Elmhurst for a town hall meeting, answering questions about safety, diversity initiatives and the coronavirus, stating that the city advises parents, staff and students to wash their hands on a constant basis.
The 104th Precinct honored Police Officer Darren Mays, the NYPD’s official beekeeper, and the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol during its 2019 Cop of the Year celebration.
Amazon confirmed that a delivery station for the online retail giant would be coming to Rentar Plaza at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
The Diocese of Brooklyn and Christ the King High School announced a resolution to a longtime dispute, allowing a prep school to continue to operate on the campus at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village.
Joseph Magnus, a founder of the Middle Village Ambulance Corps and a 9/11 first responder, died at 88.
The coronavirus hit the city hard as Queens became the epicenter of the epicenter. Businesses deemed “nonessential” closed throughout the area as the number of cases continued to increase.
Katz tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined at her home.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst saw a massive increase of Covid patients as many came to the site. Israel Rocha, CEO of the hospital, said he was concerned about a possible supply shortage.
April
The Elmhurst hospital became the epircenter, seeing 13 deaths in one 24-hour period. At one time, Queens had roughly one-third of the city’s cases.
President Trump commented on Elmhurst hospital during a press conference.
“Body bags, all over, in hallways,” he said. “I’ve been watching them bring in trailer trucks — freezer trucks, they’re freezer trucks, because they can’t handle the bodies, there are so many of them. This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York.”
Joseph Masci, chairman of the Department of Global Health at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, spoke about the virus during an online town hall during which he said the hospital needs more space and that “we were already aware something was coming” at the start of March. He said a presentation was given to the physician staff on Jan. 24 about the virus.
A man was stabbed at the Glendale homeless shelter. A verbal argument led to a man taking a bottle and stabbing his victim in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the suspect was apprehended.
The 110th Precinct saw a spike in commercial burglaries as businesses closed their doors because of the pandemic.
Crime stats overall in the borough decreased, however.
Three councilmembers from Queens — Holden, Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) — called for a temporary closure of the city’s transit system for deep cleaning amidst the pandemic.
One Maspeth resident drew children’s characters on the sidewalk with uplifting messages providing a lift to those in the community.
May
The MTA began its shutdown of all trains between 1 and 5 a.m. to allow for the cleaning and disinfecting of every subway car in the system every 24 hours.
The DA announced that suicide rates had “soared” during the pandemic, with 16 in the borough between March 15 and April 28, twice as many as the same period in 2019.
Food pantries faced increased demand during the pandemic, with organizers noting a struggle not to run out of food.
Woodhaven House at 63-98 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park announced it wouldn’t reopen after the pandemic ended. The restaurant was in business since 2004.
Quinn was taken out of the race for borough president as the nonpartisan special election was cancelled. The retired prosecutor was not on a primary ballot, ending his campaign.
The city implemented street closures designed to open up more space to pedestrians and bicyclists with the goal of allowing for more social distancing during the fight against the coronavirus.
The first five stretches were closed in mid-May, with three in Forest Park, one in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and one in Long Island City.
June
Protests against police brutality were held in the borough and the country in the wake of the late May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, with demands made for reforming the department and defunding the police. The NYPD disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime unit.
Nearly 200 protesters walked around Juniper Valley Park in support of Black Lives Matter.
A week later, the park was the site of a pro-police rally, with residents voicing support for the heavily criticized department.
Another pro-police rally at the park late in the month saw a group of Black Lives Matter counterprotesters arrive at the park. Words, and some middle fingers, were exchanged but there was no violence.
Queens Center mall was targeted by young people, but police said they were looters, not protesters. Bottles and stones were thrown at police and several police cars were vandalized, including one driven by Cermeli.
Hamlet Cruz-Gomez, 25, was killed on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village when a man driving a stolen truck slammed into his vehicle, police said. The truck driver, Ramon Pena, ran to the nearby Metropolitan Avenue M train station but he was captured by police.
Jenifer Rajkumar defeated Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), who had been in office since 2009, by a large margin. Miller finished closer to second challenger Joseph DeJesus.
