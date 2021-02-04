When Gov. Cuomo announced last Friday that a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium was in development, there was no mention of Citi Field.
Both baseball stadiums had been touted earlier as vaccine locations but were postponed due to shortages.
A spokesperson for the mayor told the Chronicle Monday that the city is “certainly still expecting to use Citi Field as a vaccination site” though no date was given for when that might be.
On Tuesday, Cuomo expanded the requirements for people eligible to receive the vaccine, including restaurant workers, taxi drivers and the developmentally disabled, in phase 1B. The announcement came a day after the governor described calls for restaurant workers to be prioritized “a cheap, insincere discussion.”
Mayor de Blasio called on the state to allow restaurant workers to receive the vaccine after Cuomo announced last week that indoor dining in the city could resume at 25 percent capacity on Feb. 14.
“Restaurant workers now are going to be in enclosed places with people eating and drinking ... We have to protect the people who work in our restaurants,” de Blasio said.
Cuomo said he felt better about expanding the eligibility after the White House’s announcement that it would increase its allocation of the vaccine to states by 5 percent.
Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers union, said in a statement, “It feels like drivers have been forgotten and left second priority in so many aspects of the recovery. Today brings some light of hope into what’s been a tunnel of darkness.”
The union of taxi and Uber drivers has more than 25,000 members.
“Drivers are on the frontline, high at risk working in small, closed spaces,” Desai said, adding that the union lost more than 60 members to Covid.
“Having priority access to the vaccine will keep more drivers alive and healthy, no longer forcing them to choose between economic survival and survival from a pandemic, and give members of the public access to more transportation as more drivers will be able to return to steady work,” Desai said.
