If you’re eligible for a vaccine, you’d better bring proof to your appointment.
At his Feb. 8 press conference, Gov. Cuomo made it clear that documentation must be presented in order to be inoculated.
“While this is a great step forward in ensuring the most vulnerable among us have access to this life-saving vaccine, it’s no secret that any time you’re dealing with a resource this scarce, there are going to be attempts to commit fraud and game the system,” he said. “That’s why it’s been critically important that we put safeguards in place to prevent bad actors from slowing the distribution process and we have done just that.”
Those who lie about their eligibility are committing a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, according to a state Department of Health spokesperson.
That morning, the state expanded eligibility to those with 13 comorbidities and underlying conditions — starting Feb. 15, people diagnosed with cancer, kidney disease, severe obesity, diabetes and more can get their shots in some state municipalities. Several other immunocompromised categories, as well as pregnancy, were included in the expansion, but officials warned all who make appointments claiming underlying conditions must bring professional proof.
Qualified populations must bring a doctor’s letter, medical information proving their comorbidity or a signed certification to the vaccination facility.
Proof of eligibility had been required for all qualified groupings. Those being vaccinated because of their occupation were asked to bring in an employee ID card or badge, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization or a pay stub. Those receiving a vaccine on the basis of age are asked to bring a driver’s license, passport or any other documentation of birth and residency.
Cuomo said he would leave the decision on when to schedule vaccination appointments for the expanded comorbidities groups up to local government, but New York City plans to begin as soon as possible: Monday, Feb. 15.
Dr. Dave Chokshi, the commissioner of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, reiterated the need for patients to provide one of the three types of medical documentation proving their ailment.
“We want to make sure that people are indeed eligible when they do get the vaccination. But we also want to give them some options with respect to demonstrating that eligibility,” he said at a Feb. 9 briefing.
As of Wednesday, the city had administered over 1,071,000 doses, with 23 percent of receiving both shots. Mayor de Blasio blamed the slow rollout on strict vaccine regulations and had chastised the state for forcing the city to hold onto second doses for those who had received their first shot rather than distributing them to those who hadn’t received any.
“There are so many people who have those pre-existing conditions who are just scared to death right now, and again, even a first vaccination is going to mean so much to them,” he said Tuesday. “I keep coming back to the point, we need the freedom to vaccinate. That means the federal government, state government giving us the ability to use second doses as first doses.”
Cuomo stated weeks prior that the idea would not be viable, not because the vaccines would lose effectiveness, but because it would require a dramatically increased production to ensure second shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.