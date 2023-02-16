A new, 696-seat elementary school is being proposed in Richmond Hill for the former Rubie’s Costume Company.
The project is still in its “infancy stage,” Danielle Schaaff, external affairs manager for the School Construction Authority, told Community Board 9 on Monday. It would include District 75 special education seats.
Public comment is open until March 8.
Many chimed in with their opinions during the presentation, stressing the need for a middle school in the area, not another elementary school.
Emilee Wyner, a Richmond Hill mother of three, said parents are “desperate” for an easily accessible middle school and that they are mobilizing to fight for one.
D27 middle schools are far for their children, she said, while those in D28 are actually closer but hard to get a seat in. Their zoned middle school, MS 137, is over capacity and a new location would be necessary to meet the impending class size mandates.
CB 9 members Cristal Rivera, Carmela Isabella and Regina Santoro echoed the need for a middle school, too.
“Parents have no option,” said Santoro. “They have to either bus their kids or send them to a private school, which sometimes is not affordable ... There really should be something in our district that they can walk to. There are multiple elementary schools,” she said.
Schaaff said analysis indicates that the need is for 822 K-5 seats in the district.
The proposal includes both buildings and the parking area on Jamaica Avenue between 120th and 121st streets.
Comments can be submitted to the SCA by mail or at sites@nycsca.org.
