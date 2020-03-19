The March 24 special election for Queens borough president has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city announced over the weekend.
“We are canceling the special election for Queens Borough President that was scheduled for March 24th,” Mayor de Blasio told reporters March 15 during an update on the COVID-19 situation, according to a transcript issued by his office. “Details will be provided soon on potential options for holding that election later. And other ways we might be able to approach that election. But we did not have those details yet.
“But there’s been a lot of concern raised about the election day ... particularly the poll workers would have to make this work. And as we have seen more and more challenges, you know, this is another one [that] is very painful, honestly, in a democratic society; the canceling of an election is such a rarity. It should be avoided at all costs. But in this case with the nature of this crisis, I’ve come to the decision that it’s necessary.”
The race features six candidates: Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, retired Queens Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, Councilman Donovan Richards and businessman Dao Yin.
Constantinides opposes canceling the election. Emphasizing that people must be kept safe, and calling for absentee ballots for all, he said in a statement, “Even in times of crisis, however, New York City should not be in the business of cancelling democracy. It sets a dangerous precedent for our republic. We must keep the 2.3 million residents of our borough safe, while also giving them the ability to democratically elect their representatives.”
Quinn supported the move, which he had opposed before it was announced.
“I understand the Mayor’s decision to postpone the election and believe that it is the most prudent course of action at this time,” he said in a statement. “It is the number one job of government to keep people safe and as someone who dedicated my life to the safety of Queens residents, we must all come together to do what is necessary to get through this public health crisis.”
Just before de Blasio’s announcement, Richards and Miranda had each called for delaying the vote. Like Constantinides and Quinn at the time, Crowley had opposed the move. She previously had called for “all registered voters in Queens to be immediately mailed an absentee ballot.”
The election was called after former Borough President Melinda Katz won the race for Queens district attorney, taking her post Jan. 1. Katz’s deputy, Sharon Lee, has been serving as acting borough president since then.
“The decision to suspend an election is extraordinary, but warranted given the urgency and magnitude of the situation,” Lee said in a prepared statement after the postponement was announced. “I made a commitment to represent and serve the people and families of Queens to the best of my ability and for as long as necessary, and this commitment still stands. Government must not and will not shut down. Aggressively slowing the tide of the spread of COVID-19 is paramount, and we as public servants must remain calm while moving swiftly but safely with the urgency that this situation requires.”
