City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), in conjunction with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), wrote a joint letter to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber Thursday in regards to the subway system’s malfunctioning surveillance system at the Sunset Park station in Brooklyn, where Tuesday’s mass shooting occurred.
During a press conference held by Mayor Adams with the NYPD in Gracie Mansion on April 13, it was revealed by John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Terrorism, that the security cameras in the station, which were malfunctioning on the 36th Street’s turnstile area — where the shooting took place — are the responsibility of the MTA.
“As we encourage New Yorkers to resume using our subways and buses at pre-pandemic levels, we must restore riders’ confidence that the system is safe,” said the joint letter. “A functional surveillance system makes it easier for law enforcement officers to apprehend suspected assailants, deter violence, and keep our stations secure.”
Cameras in the adjacent 25th and 45th street stations were also not transmitting video at the time, according to the joint letter.
When asked during the press conference, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that there was almost an hour gap in time from when the suspect started shooting at 8:24 a.m. on April 12 at the 25th Street station and when he was seen again on camera at 9:15 a.m. at a Park Slope subway station on 7th Avenue and 9th Street.
In their letter, the elected officials, ask the agency what it would do to close the coverage gaps in the camera system.
“We are hereby requesting the MTA submit a full report to the Council on the agency’s surveillance network: the number of cameras installed in the system, their placement within stations, whether each camera stores footage locally or transmits video electronically, and the schedule for camera inspection and maintenance,” said the joint letter.
Brooks-Powers chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
During an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the MTA chairman said today that the subway line where the shooting occurred has 600 cameras and that the agency increased the number of cameras in a few short years by roughly 3,000. At the MTA 472 station system, there are now up to 10,000 cameras, which is a 70 percent increase.
“Yeah, there were a couple of cameras that definitely had internet hookup linkage problems yesterday, but the police department combed through the video up and down the line,” said Lieber. “We’re an internet-based system and it appears that one or two of those, again, 10,000 cameras in the system were malfunctioning on a particular day. But there’s so much video from all of these different stations — 472 of them — including there are more than a dozen on the line that the police were studying and further into the system that caught video of him emerging elsewhere in the city.”
The suspect, Frank James, was caught 30 hours later after allegedly firing 33 shots into a crowd of straphangers on the N subway line, according to the mayor.
Ten riders were struck and 20 others were injured, according to a criminal complaint. He was scheduled to appear before a judge at Brooklyn federal court around 2 p.m. today. The complaint charges him with a terrorist attack and violence against a mass transportation system.
Lieber does not believe that had the cameras that were malfunctioning been working, the suspect would have been caught because James boarded another train across the platform, which whisked people to safety, and he emerged at a station further down the line.
