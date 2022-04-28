Although Mayor Adams may disagree, given his push to maintain control of the city’s public schools following the issue being dropped from the budget, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) says there is “no delay,” and that the question is “too important to rush.”
In fact, another public hearing could be on the table to continue listening to feedback.
Adams, however, says that is the time to deal with mayoral control since schoolchildren have faced so much uncertainty recently.
Following the passing of the state budget, many Albany lawmakers have now turned their attention to the issue, said Liu, chairman of the Senate’s Committee on New York City Education.
“There’s still time for people to provide their input and for my colleagues and I to deliberate on what the best path is going forward,” he told the Chronicle on Friday.
He said that there is “no divide” among lawmakers on the issue but did not give a sense of the general consensus on the matter or his personal view on how schools control should go.
In a press conference last Monday about summer school programs for charter schools, Adams was asked about next steps on mayoral control and said it would send the “wrong message” if it was not granted.
“Talking about mayoral control — first African-American mayor to have mayoral control, first African-American chancellor to be there together with that mayor,” he said. “And let me tell you something else. We’re both public school students. We came up through the system. To state that other mayors that did not go through the public school system had mayoral control and David Banks and I ... we can’t have it, that just sends the wrong message.”
Liu said he understands where the mayor is coming from but said, “That is not an issue central to how schools should be run in New York City.”
He added that the issue of schools control is not a reflection on the Adams administration.
Mayoral control of schools is set to expire at the end of June and Liu says there will be a decision one way or another in the “latter half of the legislative season” that ends June 2.
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg was granted control of the school system in 2002, replacing local school boards and allowing the mayor to appoint the chancellor and a majority of members who serve on the Panel for Education Policy.
The mayor said he and Banks are in conversations with lawmakers and that they think it is “imperative” to continue complete control of the school system.
“We believe in parent engagement, but the ultimate decision must come down to Chancellor Banks and Eric Adams,” he added.
Gov. Hochul recently said, “We will get mayoral control done by the end of the session, when it expires” and that there is “no doubt about it.”
