Just one day before City University of New York classes began, eight congressional representatives published a letter urging the college system’s administrators to reverse its decision to allow 2,800 faculty contracts to lapse before the fall semester.
The Aug. 25 letter urges CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez and Board Chairperson Bill Thompson to reconsider the July 1 decision to layoff thousands of part-time and adjunct faculty, which would terminate their access to healthcare benefits, in an effort to mitigate pandemic-driven economic shortfalls. The elected officials argue that the decision is unconscionable following the passing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March, which allocated $118 million in emergency financial aid for CUNY students and an additional $132 million in institutional support for CUNY colleges.
“One of the main objectives of the CARES Act funding that employers received was to keep as many employees as possible on payroll so that in the midst of a national health crisis, Americans like these CUNY faculty members wouldn’t have the added stress of losing their jobs and signing up for a new healthcare plan,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) told the Chronicle.
Maloney, along with Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens), Kathleen Rice (D-Nassau), Max Rose (D-Staten Island), Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan, Bronx), José Serrano (D-Bronx), Eliot Engel (D-Bronx, Westchester) and Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Hudson Valley) note that the cost of keeping all 2,800 faculty members on payroll for the fall semester is approximately $30 million, which is a fraction of the CARES funding allocated in part for that purpose.
Matos Rodriguez revealed on July 30 that CUNY had reallocated the CARES funding in direct student aid, prioritizing mental health services, reimbursements to campuses for COVID 19-related costs such as refunds and investments in online infrastructure and training, a plan that was approved by the state. The plan has not been finalized, however, because CUNY has not yet concluded the budget process for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We are optimistic that this student-centered approach will promote maintenance of our overall enrollment levels and sustain our students’ academic momentum ... In light of the financial uncertainties we face, this is the most prudent way to proceed,” the chancellor said in the announcement.
The officials disagree with Matos Rodriguez’s sentiment, arguing that the decision to decrease staff will negatively affect the health of students.
“I’m also concerned about the broader effects this decision will have on the entire CUNY community; class sizes will increase, workloads for remaining faculty will increase, and the number of courses available to students will shrink, all of which bodes very poorly for the quality of education and academic outcomes for students,” Maloney also said.
A list shared by the Professional Staff Congress, the union representing CUNY faculty and staff, showed that the layoffs will short 422 CUNY adjuncts of healthcare benefits, 69 of whom were employed across four Queens campuses: LaGaurdia Community College, Queens College, York College and Queensborough Community College, the latter of which accounted for nearly half of the borough’s laid-off faculty.
The lists, titled “Adjunct Health Insurance Plan Eligibility - Fall 2020,” notes that 1,835 adjuncts will stay on the CUNY payroll, thus preserving their insurance benefits. The list does not include the total number of adjuncts at each campus prior to the layoffs, a number that would have shown those who did not receive health insurance to begin with.
According to the same July 30 budget update from Matos Rodriguez, the college system had reached out to the PSC requesting an extension for submitting appointment letters but was denied, forcing the colleges to notify adjuncts that their positions were not guaranteed for the fall semester. Those faculty members have the potential for rehire if additional federal funding is allotted to CUNY in the coming weeks, however.
“We have reappointed college assistants and other hourly employees on a month-by-month basis beginning with July, and we are doing the same for August. Similarly, we would have liked to postpone the re-appointment process for adjuncts until our budget is finalized but, as you are aware, the PSC did not consent to our proposal. This forced us to make final decisions by June 30, at a time when we did not have a complete picture of our financial outlook. If the fiscal and enrollment situation are more favorable in August, we plan to re-appoint as many adjuncts as we can,” Matos Rodriguez said.
A spokesperson for CUNY told the Chronicle that it has continued the month-by-month reappointment of college assistants and other hourly employees for September.
Despite the state’s approval for CUNY’s CARES funding allocation plan, the PSC filed a federal lawsuit on July 2 in an effort to force the public university system to rehire the 2,800 laid-off employees. The lawsuit also demands that those who were laid off receive back pay.
“New Yorkers can be proud that our representatives are standing up for a strong and fully staffed public university and are holding college administrators accountable for using the institutional CARES Act funding, as intended, to protect the quality of a CUNY education,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen.
