Following weeks of vocal concern from Fresh Meadows constituents, several elected officials penned a July 30 letter to Mayor de Blasio demanding answers to the mysterious housing of former inmates at the Wyndham Garden Hotel.
Residents using the hotel facilities include those who have been released from Rikers Island or have returned from state correctional facilities, and identified themselves as not having stable housing where they could safely isolate from the COVID crisis. The Mayor’s Office, in partnership with the Exodus Transitional Services program, placed the tenants in the 61-27 186 St. facility sometime in April without alerting area elected officials.
“We understand the critical role of transitional housing services for individuals who are working toward safe and successful re-entry. At the same time, we take with the utmost seriousness our responsibility to represent local residents, give voice to their concerns, and ensure public safety. Since the facility has apparently now been open for about three months, we urge your office to provide this information as soon as possible,” wrote Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and City Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing), along with Community Board 8 Chairperson Martha Taylor and District Manager Marie-Adam Ovide.
The letter requests information to answer six questions commonly demanded by the community, such as what the process was that led to the former correctional inmates residency in Fresh Meadows, whether they are provided transportation to jobs and how long they are expected to stay.
“There is intensive case management that provides service such as transitional employment, benefits assistance, connections to benefits and medical and mental health services and support for longer-term housing placements. There are also security services on-site that assist with wellness checks, social distancing and do perimeter security,” a Mayor’s Office spokesperson said to a question about reassuring the community about the former inmates’ presence.
The spokesperson confirmed that Wyndham Garden was contracted by the Office of Emergency Management in late March as part of its COVID emergency hotel program. All hotels in the program were transferred to a Department of Homeless Services Hotel Association of NYC contract in late July.
“While the current contract extends through October, the timeline will be determined by the public health needs of the COVID crisis,” the spokesperson said.
Constituents voiced concerns to the officials that the presence of the former inmates would lead to a surge in crime, and a petition calling for the hotel residents to be expelled from the neighborhood refers to them frequently as “sex offenders” and to the hotel as a “halfway house,” though there is no information on what crimes the former inmates had been convicted of, and the Mayor’s Office confirmed that all had completed time served. Location of sex offenders is determined by the state, not the city, and the registry is publicly accessible on the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services website.
The petition, titled “SAY NO to using the Wyndham, Fresh Meadows to House 100 Former Inmates and Sex Offenders!” has reached 9,013 of its 10,000 signature goal. A newly formed activist group, Fresh Meadows United, is organizing a rally Aug. 6 to protest the hotel’s use by the ex-cons.
