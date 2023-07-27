Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) drafted a letter that received 54 total signatures from Democratic elected officials in the state Senate, state Assembly and City Council, urging President Biden to address the influx of asylum seekers in New York City.
The July 26 letter outlined steps Biden could take in addressing what the lawmakers called “one of the most significant humanitarian crises New York City has ever faced.”
“New Yorkers take pride in welcoming immigrants,” the letter states. “… However, while we welcome immigrants to our city, the current unstructured state of immigration policy and response needs to end. There needs to be a system of rules in place to manage the migrant crisis. That is why we are pleading for the White House to step in and take leadership over the influx of asylum seekers.”
Specifically, the elected officials asked Biden to declare a federal state of emergency, expedite work authorization, create an organized strategy at the border to fairly distribute newcomers across the country and provide additional federal funding for the city.
The letter ends with the lawmakers expressing their hope that with Biden’s leadership, they can “turn this crisis into opportunity and that this can become one of history’s greatest success stories.”
The White House has not yet publicly commented on the letter.
The Queens signatories are:
State Senators
Joe Addabbo Jr.
Leroy Comrie
Toby Ann Stavisky
James Sanders Jr.
Assemblymembers
Jenifer Rajkumar
Ed Braunstein
Andrew Hevesi
Steven Raga
Alicia Hyndman
David Weprin
Jeffrion Aubry
Nily Rozic
Stacey Pheffer Amato
Juan Ardila
Ron Kim
Councilmembers
Sandra Ung
Lynn Schulman
Linda Lee
Jim Gennaro
Nantasha Williams
Francisco Moya
