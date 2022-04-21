City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), in conjunction with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), wrote a joint letter to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber Thursday in regard to the subway system’s malfunctioning surveillance system at the Sunset Park station in Brooklyn, where last week’s mass shooting occurred.
During a press conference held by Mayor Adams with the NYPD in Gracie Mansion on April 13, it was revealed by John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and terrorism, that the security cameras in the station, which were malfunctioning in the 25th Street’s station — the station where the shooting took place — are the responsibility of the MTA.
“As we encourage New Yorkers to resume using our subways and buses at pre-pandemic levels, we must restore riders’ confidence that the system is safe,” said the joint letter. “A functional surveillance system makes it easier for law enforcement officers to apprehend suspected assailants, deter violence, and keep our stations secure.”
Cameras in the adjacent 36th Street turnstile area and 45th Street stations were also not transmitting video at the time, according to the joint letter.
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said there was almost a one-hour gap in time from when the suspect started shooting at 8:24 a.m. on April 12 at the 25th Street station and when he was seen again on camera at 9:15 a.m. at a Park Slope station on 7th Avenue and 9th Street.
Brooks-Powers chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
In their letter, she and the other elected officials ask the agency what it will do to close the coverage gaps in the camera system.
“We are hereby requesting the MTA submit a full report to the Council on the agency’s surveillance network: the number of cameras installed in the system, their placement within stations, whether each camera stores footage locally or transmits video electronically, and the schedule for camera inspection and maintenance,” said the joint letter.
The MTA told the Chronicle that fewer than 1 percent of 10,200 cameras are not operational, including those scheduled for maintenance. The agency also has plans to add thousands of cameras to the system in the next year.
During an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the MTA chairman said on April 14 that the subway line where the shooting occurred has 600 cameras and that the agency increased the number of cameras in a few short years by roughly 3,000. At the MTA’s 472-station system, there are now up to 10,000 cameras, which is a 70 percent increase from the previous few years, he said.
“Yeah, there were a couple of cameras that definitely had internet hookup linkage problems yesterday, but the Police Department combed through the video up and down the line,” said Lieber. “We’re an internet-based system and it appears that one or two of those, again, 10,000 cameras in the system, were malfunctioning on a particular day. But there’s so much video from all of these different stations — 472 of them — including there are more than a dozen on the line that the police were studying and further into the system that caught video of him emerging elsewhere in the city.”
The suspect, Frank James, was caught 30 hours after allegedly firing 33 shots into a crowd of straphangers on the N subway line, according to the mayor.
Ten riders were struck and 20 others were injured, according to a criminal complaint. James appeared before a judge at Brooklyn federal court around 2 p.m. and was held. The complaint charges him with a terrorist attack and violence against a mass transportation system.
Lieber does not believe that had the malfunctioning cameras been working, the suspect would have been caught immediately, because James boarded another train across the platform, which whisked people to safety, and he emerged at a station further down the line.
The NYPD agrees.
Miller said that the MTA and the NYPD communicate daily and that the transit agency is a vital partner in the police force’s Domain Awareness System, one of the largest digital surveillance networks in the world. The MTA supplies live feeds from 5,100 cameras and an additional 5,000 cameras record locally throughout the subway system.
If an outage occurs or the NYPD discovers an issue with a feed, it is reported to the MTA, said Miller.
“The cameras were out at three stations due to a technical issue,” Miller said in a statement last Friday. “Statements that the lack of cameras on the station delayed the manhunt by many hours are unfair and misleading. We had witness descriptions of the suspect and the distinctive, bright colored clothing he wore during the attack ... during the attack and the escape he wore a large black mask obscuring most of his face.”
The Bomb Squad cleared the scene for suspected devices, said Miller. A rental truck key with a serial number and a piece of identification were recovered by 11 a.m., which allowed police to recover video of the suspect from a Pennysylvania rental location as well as a name and a driver’s license photo from motor vehicle records.
“The MTA cameras in other parts of the system were essential elements in determining [James’] movements before and after the shootings,” said Miller. “Their personnel worked with us around the clock to identify and retrieve images in this case. While it has become routine to cast blame in many directions after an incident we should remember that the gunman is the sole party responsible for this attack.”
