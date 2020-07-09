The City of New York announced July 2 that it is seeking emergency food vendors to provide meal assistance to older adults who lack access to and economic means for reliable options during the pandemic.
The Emergency Older Adult Food Access Program will provide and deliver freshly prepared and culturally appropriate meals to older adults who are at risk of becoming or who are food insecure.
Vendors must be capable of preparing, packing and delivering six-meal packs, either served fresh or frozen, containing three lunches and three dinners to at least 600 older adults in their homes at least two times a week. The minimum requirement for delivery is 1,200 six-meal packs weekly. Meals must be based on menus prepared for the program and weekend deliveries may be required.
The program will fill demands for general food types as well as specialty food types, including certified glatt kosher, certified halal, pan-Asian, Latin, Spanish and vegetarian.
Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. on July 21 to nycfood@dsny.nyc.gov.
