Mayor Adams unveiled his economic blueprint for the city at Hunts Point Market in the Bronx on March 10. Formally named the “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery,” the plan focuses on investing in the city’s business districts, job preparedness, infrastructure and supporting small businesses, particularly those owned by women and minorities.
As he has for weeks now, Adams emphasized his desire for the city to move past the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s time to recover and move towards restarting our economy from businesses to Broadway,” he said last Thursday. Fittingly, Adams notes throughout the 63-page document that from crisis comes opportunity.
As such, one of the mayor’s major points of interest is to spur life in the city’s retail corridors and tourism industries. In pursuit of that goal, Adams uses the blueprint to give additional lip service toward the Open Restaurant program, which played a crucial role in keeping restaurants open during the pandemic and has been the subject of debate in the City Council as of late. On top of that, the blueprint floats the idea of making a bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, among other events, arguing that it would both create jobs and bring tourists to the Big Apple. The blueprint does not note what venues could be used for the tournament. Similarly, the plan also calls for art installations and cultural events in order to support city artists.
Adams also proposes that the city invest in its business improvement districts, paying close attention to supporting smaller BIDs with subsidies and fostering new ones.
Ted Renz, executive director of the Myrtle Avenue BID in Ridgewood, was pleased with the mayor’s focus on small BIDs. “I’m glad that he sees the necessity for campaigning for — or advocating for — small businesses,” he said. “They’re the economic engines of the city — and for the country, for that matter.”
Not only does the plan take BIDs into consideration, it also looks at how many centers of industry in the city have, in some respects, become outdated during the pandemic. Adams therefore proposes that office buildings be converted into schools, labs or other public spaces. In growing business areas (he mentions Long Island City specifically), Adams notes the need to explore new infrastructure.
On that topic, the blueprint proposes several infrastructure projects that Adams believes would create more jobs and prepare the city’s students for the workforce. Perhaps most significant is his plan to build a Center for Climate Solutions on Governors Island, where environmentalists will research the climate crisis and come up with green- and blue-tech solutions. The plan estimates that the Center would create 7,000 new jobs while also edging the city closer to carbon neutrality. It also calls for redevelopment at Hunts Point, the site of last Thursday’s event.
Another aspect of Adams’ plan to revitalize business corridors is to reinvigorate public space and prioritize clean streets. In his preliminary budget proposal, Adams docked significant funding from the Department of Sanitation, causing concern from environmentalists both Queens and citywide.
Indeed, at Monday evening’s Queens Borough Board meeting, Borough President Donovan Richards advocated for increased cleanup in commercial areas and for additional funding for waste prevention, reuse and recycling programs, among other things.
In addition to bringing traffic to commercial areas, the blueprint also emphasizes the need to aid small business, especially ones that are owned by women and minorities, as the plan notes the deep roots of systemic racism in the city’s economy. Adams’ initial steps to combat that include “ramping up” the New York City Housing Authority’s MWBE program and investing in language access for immigrants through the Department of Small Business Services.
Woven throughout the blueprint is a focus on efficiency. “You should not have to go from agency, to agency, to agency,” Adams said. “We should do the navigating for you so you can be inside your small businesses, serving your customers and providing the tools that are needed to move forward.”
Specifically, the blueprint calls for the creation of a “one-stop-shop Business Portal,” enabling businesses to consolidate their conferring with city agencies. That approach is not unique to small businesses; throughout the plan, Adams proposes the creation of various task forces to take on a number of issues, such as innovation in public spaces.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech praised the plan, emphasizing Adams’ focus on efficiency. “Overhauling how he does interaction with city small businesses is incredible,” he said. “In many cases, we hear that it takes 14 different ‘OKs’ ... to open up a restaurant or bar in New York City. That’s way too many.”
