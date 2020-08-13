Though New York City’s school system submitted its final reopening plans last week and Gov. Cuomo announced that he would be allowing schools across the state to pursue in-person learning, that doesn’t mean the city’s Department of Education is out of the woods.
The prime source of opposition to Mayor de Blasio’s reopening plan is the educators themselves, with the United Federation of Teachers, New York City’s public school teachers union, taking on the role of vocal critic as the fall semester gets closer and closer.
Though the UFT started off working with the city to create the framework for reopening, its rank and file has recently become more vocal about their mounting fears, and launched several different campaigns around stopping the plan.
Several prominent factions of the UFT are calling for schools to remain closed come fall and remote learning to continue, citing safety concerns for students and staff members if they reopen during the COVID pandemic.
Of the two caucuses that have announced campaigns opposing the reopening plan and pushing for a fully remote start to the school year, the Movement of Rank and File Educators Caucus of the United Federation of Teachers is the more radical in its demands.
“We need the UFT to mobilize members and threaten severe disruption again should the governor and mayor attempt to implement their reckless reopening plans,” the caucus leaders wrote in a statement it released on Tuesday.
The statement, which criticized UFT President Michael Mulgrew for not exerting enough pressure on the DOE, went on to demand that UFT leadership prepare for a safety strike in the event that the city and state insist on an unsafe reopening.
Though it is illegal for teachers to strike in New York City under the Taylor Law, individual teachers are talking about striking on social media, and Mulgrew himself reportedly didn’t rule it out either when it came up on a recent call with members, according to The New York Times.
“It’s been in the air,” said art teacher and MORE Caucus member Jake Jacobs. “You can strike. It would be a wildcat strike and it would go against Taylor Law, but also what an organization could do are rolling sick outs, where basically teachers aren’t showing up at certain schools on certain days.”
The sick-out, an unofficial work stoppage in which workers coordinate calling in sick through an email list, was a tactic that teachers used back in March in order to put pressure on the mayor to close the schools once the number of positive COVID cases began to rise across the city.
A representative of another group to oppose the reopening plan, the UFT Solidarity Caucus, said that it does not believe in striking, but it is still pushing to go fully remote in September.
Though Mayor de Blasio held a press conference on Monday claiming that 74 percent of parents of the 1.1 million students in the city’s school system have chosen to go back to a mix of in-person and remote learning based on a recent survey, some of the union critics have argued that the survey is not a good indication of the plan’s popularity.
Jacobs noted that parents who did not submit a response were automatically categorized as having chosen blended learning. In addition, the city has announced that parents will continue to have the option of enrolling in full remote learning at any point in the year. The DOE has said that only families who wanted to go completely remote were required to complete the survey.
Jacobs saw the fact de Blasio is claiming the survey as a vindication of his push to reopen the schools as a source of distrust among teachers.
“It looks like de Blasio is trying to make the public case that many, many, many parents want to go back in person and that they’re pushing for this,” he said.
