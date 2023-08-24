A teacher and a paraprofessional employed in Queens public schools were arrested within 12 hours of each other on Aug. 21 and 22 for separate alleged incidents involving minors. Both face multiple charges including rape.
Melissa Rockensies, 32, of Massapequa, LI, was arrested Aug. 22. She was charged with second- and third-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child based on allegations of a sexual relationship with 14-year-old male student in the summer school program at the Corona Arts & Science Academy in 2022, according to a press release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
“These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust students and parents place in their schools,” Katz said. “On behalf of the victim and his family, and the overwhelming majority of teachers committed to the education and well-being of our children, we will seek to achieve justice in this case.”
The charges allege that Rockensies was the dean at the school and was one of the alleged victim’s summer school teachers and counselors between July 1 and Sept. 31 in 2022. They allegedly began having sexually related conversations in July, and began meeting in her car near the school for sexual activity “on a regular basis” in September 2022.
“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” said a spokeswoman for the Department of Education in an email on Wednesday. “This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students.”
In another case, the NYPD said in a press release that Jamall Russell, 29, was arrested Aug. 21 on charges of rape, criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sexual abuse.
The New York Post reported that Russell is a teaching assistant at PS 97, the Forest Park School, in Woodhaven. He allegedly abused a 14-year-old girl who was not a student at his school, “for at least few months.” The Post reported he has been suspended.
