Education panel votes to block funding for the G&T exam

In a Wednesday night meeting, the Panel for Educational Policy checked the mayor’s plan to offer the Gifted and Talented exam one last time in April by voting against the city’s Pearson test contract.
The panel’s disapproval of the contract, which passed by one vote, represents a rare moment of dissent from the PEP, a group of 15 voluntary members appointed by the mayor and borough presidents.
The vote concerned a $1.7 million budget item that the Department of Education had requested to pay for the test administered mainly to 4-year-olds for the G&T program that Mayor de Blasio decided to overhaul last week. In total, with additional staffing and PPE costs, the exam would cost the city $5 million.
Over the course of five hours of testimony of dozens of students, parents, elected officials and education council members took the floor to urge the panel and city to reallocate the funding away from the testing.
“I have never seen in so many years so many [Community Education Council] members speak out against something,” said PEP member Gary Linnen.
Though there was some testimonial from parents who supported this year’s iteration of the test, the vast majority of speakers asked how in good conscience the city could administer a test that de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have deemed to be flawed. In addition to raising its effects on an already burdened education budget, some also spoke about safety concerns during the pandemic.
“Vote no tonight because wasting five million dollars at a time when we need that money to address the dire needs of our system,” CEC member Eric Goldberg urged.
At the beginning of the meeting, Carranza himself criticized the G&T program, which his agency had sent to the PEP for one last approval.
His criticism reflected the findings of the DOE-assembled Schools Diversity Advisory Group, which released a 2019 report that found that while black and Latino students make up 65 percent of all kindergarteners, they only compose 17 percent of all students who qualify for G&T programs.
Those who argued for a yes vote, on the other hand, claimed that it would be irresponsible to cancel the test without a clear alternative in place already.
“Those who understand the reality of the situation, understand that a vote is pragmatic so we can engage with the DOE in future to get it right for all students,” said CEC member Deborah Alexander in support of the contract.
Members of the panel ended up voting 8-7 in opposition to the contract. Several of the no-votes expressed how the effects of the pandemic brought them to vote with their conscience instead of merely doing what they saw as pragmatic. Several noted how, beyond what they saw as clear racial inequity, the program has outsized importance in the minds of many public school parents.
“To the families that have sent us emails and have expressed sheer desperation because you have been targeted to believe that if your child does not get into this program that there is no hope, that is not accurate,” said PEP member Shannon Waite.
Among those who voted for it, many were very critical of the exam in and of itself, but were wary of suddenly reversing course on parents who had been counting on it.
“I heard many parents talk about their decision to have their kids take this test and they’re counting on it. It’s important to them,” said PEP member Larian Angelo, who added that none of the parents arguing to administer the test struck her as being particularly privileged. “A lot of immigrants,” she said.
Asked on Thursday morning what his plan was for the G&T program after the exam had been scuttled, de Blasio had pledged that it would continue in some form for the coming year.
“You will have an opportunity to apply for those programs this year. We'll work on the right methodology and we'll announce it soon. But families can hear directly from me,” he said during his daily press event.
