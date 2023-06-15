City Council District 29 candidates joined APA VOICE on Zoom last Thursday to discuss issues ranging from the city budget to mental health, immigration and the old Rockaway Beach rail line.
Democratic candidates Ethan Felder and Sukhjinder Singh are challenging the incumbent Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) in the primary election on June 27.
The winner will run against Republican candidate Danniel Maio, who was not present for questions until the end of the forum, in the general election on Nov. 7.
Originally scheduled to take place in-person in Richmond Hill, the forum went virtual in light of the unhealthy air quality in NYC following the Canadian wildfires. Eighty-eight people viewed the proceedings, according to Felicia Singh of APA VOICE — Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to increase Civic Engagement.
All three of the Democratic candidates emphasized funding education.
Felder criticized the incumbent’s vote for a budget that cut $215 million from public schools and “[had] a drastic impact on our students and their future.”
Sukhjinder Singh concurred that “there is no reason to cut education” because teachers already lack sufficient resources.
Schulman said the City Council was told the cuts were administrative.
“If I didn’t vote for the budget, we wouldn’t have healthcare in our communities, we wouldn’t have afterschool programs, we wouldn’t have services for seniors and we wouldn’t have a whole lot of things that we were able to vote for,” she said.
Schulman said that she has since worked with schools to increase the budget and is pushing for a middle school in Richmond Hill. Felder said that she is “dragging her feet” to that end.
He asked Schulman how voters can trust her if she accepts the support of super PAC Future NYC, which he claimed is “tied to Donald Trump” and is slated to spend up to $100,000 for an ad campaign in her defense, as per Jewish Insider.
The councilmember replied that, although she is not allowed to address PACs, she is proud to have working-class support.
Healthcare was also of special importance.
As chair of the Committee on Health, Schulman said, she is working to expand hospital capacity and healthcare resources, in addition to setting a 10-year public health agenda with the Department of Health.
Felder said that he has not “seen any plan or any tangible results” toward healthcare expansion from the councilmember.
Regarding mental healthcare, Maio called for the state to make more hospital beds available.
Felder disagreed with “unnecessarily institutionalizing people.” He supports funding mental health professionals to respond to emergencies and implementing a universal system for access.
Schulman promoted a mental health roadmap, while Singh proposed proper funding for hospitals.
Given District 29’s large immigrant population, candidates were asked to respond to last year’s striking down of the “Our City, Our Vote” law, which extended municipal voting rights to permanent NYC residents and those with work authorization.
With the City Council’s budget negotiating committee, Schulman allocated funds for voter education in anticipation of the decision. If the court ruled noncitizens cannot vote, she would call for state legislation.
She also promised to work toward permanent housing for asylum seekers.
Felder proposed to change the state Constitution so noncitizens could have a say in municipal affairs and that, in addition to housing, asylum seekers need a path to work authorization and integration.
Singh said that asylum seekers should not initially be placed within city limits.
“First of all, I need to worry about my own constituents, my citizens, and then comes second that we are a welcoming city,” he said. “We will have some sort of system set up for them. We will make sure that they have a path to citizen[ship].”
An audience member asked whether the candidates support QueensWay, which proposes to use the abandoned LIRR Rockaway Beach branch tracks as a linear park, or QueensLink, which would activate an M train subway extension with park space along the tracks.
Schulman and Felder support QueensWay — both candidates noted the historical underfunding of Queens parks.
Singh and Maio support QueensLink. Maio believes funding could fix the trestle problem in Kew Gardens, in addition to tree overgrowth and scarce parking spaces.
Asked about solutions to anti-Sikh and anti-Muslim hate, Singh discussed his role in implementing community patrols to escort the elderly. If elected, he said, he would invest 50 percent of his salary into the community, including law enforcement.
Felder supports anti-violence programs, community reporting mechanisms and effective NYPD responses.
Schulman cited her work on hate crime forums, financial support for AAPI groups, work to implement AAPI history in schools and community policing.
Asked if they support community-controlled land in light of gentrification, Felder and Schulman said yes, while Singh emphasized both rent stabilization and affordable housing.
“Community land trust is a gimmick,” Maio said. “Affordable housing, we all want that. But the one that’s causing the affordable housing crisis is the government. It is not not enough housing.”
Asked whom they would ask voters to rank as their second choice, Singh and Felder selected each other.
Schulman said that she “[has not] made that decision yet.”
