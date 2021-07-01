The city’s recent primary wasn’t the only voting opportunity in town this summer. Don’t forget about the community education councils.
The results of the Department of Education-held election for the CEC members, which were released in June, saw significant turnover in districts across Queens.
PLACE NYC, a group that formed in opposition to several of the mayor’s recent integration-based reforms, was successful in many districts across the city, and specifically in Queens, in its efforts to usher in candidates to the CEC.
But despite the new engagement with the parent-led councils, voter turnout did not uniformly increase in Queens. In some districts, notably the ones like southeast Queens districts 27 and 29, where PLACE advocates did not get involved, the results were markedly lower than the rest of the borough.
PLACE was able to boost a slate of candidates in several Queen districts. In District 24, four out of six parents they endorsed got seats on the CEC. In District 25, all three the organization endorsed won their seats. In District 26, six out of nine candidates it endorsed won their seats.
The top-ranked candidates in Districts 25 and 26, both PLACE-endorsed, received 750 and 599 votes respectively, some of the highest tallies in the borough.
While the advocates are betting that the CECs will play an important role in their agenda to fight proposed diversity initiatives and changes to the city’s specialized high school admissions, they’re not the only ones that are concerned with the direction of Queens’ public schools. However, in the districts where turnout was lowest, parents do not believe that CEC has leverage to address their problems.
In contrast to the districts where PLACE had a prominent presence, the top-ranked candidates in District 29, which covers Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Laurelton, among other eastern neighborhoods, only received 59 votes.
“I am embarrassed that the most votes anybody got was 59. That’s not good, but I think the glaring issue is our parents, our community, realized that it was a sinking ship,” said Raymond Dugué, a resident who has recently started a campaign to address what he sees as racial inequity in the quality of his district’s public schools.
Of the Black students in SD 29, 29 percent of fifth-graders had proficient English language arts and math scores for 2019, based on data Dugué compiled from the DOE.
Dugué said that the poor turnout reflects the fact that residents don’t see the CEC as having real power under mayoral control of the public school system. Instead, he and other parents in District 29 are planning to launch a lawsuit against the city based on Brown v. Board of Education.
CECs were first formed in 2004, designed to roughly take the place of 32 local school boards when the city’s public schools transitioned to mayoral control. For a parent to vote, they need to have one registered child in a district school. The panels are largely advisory, except for their power to disapprove zoning changes proposed by the Department of Education.
Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president-appointed member of the Panel for Educational Policy, agreed with Dugué’s assessment of the CEC’s role under mayoral control.
“The root of the problem is that you’re putting all these people into these positions, spending so much money on it, and then they have no power,” Dillingham told the Chronicle.
