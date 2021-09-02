Manfred Edenhofer, a lifetime Astoria resident, former president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 and tireless advocate for veterans’ rights, passed away on Aug. 30. He was 74.
His daughter Nicol Karaktsanis said Edenhofer served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
“He was an MP,” she said, or military policeman. When he returned to Astoria he tried his hand at teaching, but decided after one year that it wasn’t for him.
“He turned to his passion, which was driving,” Karaktsanis said. “He became a truck driver — the big rigs. He did that for more than 30 years.”
And he never stopped helping and caring for veterans, particularly those who served in Vietnam. He would help organize funerals for veterans who died indigent or with no known relatives.
“They’re still veterans,” Edenhofer told the Chronicle in an interview back in 2019.
“We’re their family.”
Karaktsanis said her father also put his driving skills to use for those who had passed on.
“He would drive the bus so that everybody could make it out to Calverton [National Cemetery] for the burial service,” she said.
She also said neighborhood residents who didn’t know Manny Edenhofer knew him at least well enough to say hello.
“He’d talk with everybody,” she said.
Her father also had an affinity for the dogs in his Astoria neighborhood, and the feeling was mutual.
“Any dog who would come by when he was sitting on the porch would get a piece of Pup-Peroni,” Karaktsanis said. “If he wasn’t sitting there they’d come up to the gate thinking, ‘Where’s my treat?’”
Additional survivors include his daughters, Karla Hofsiss and Erica Edenhofer, and grandchildren Marc, Victoria, Benjamin, Alexandra and Nicohlas.
“They called him Opa,” Karaktsanis said of his grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at Joseph Farenga and Sons funeral home in Astoria. A service will follow from 8 to 8:30 p.m. He will be buried on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.
