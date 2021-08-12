The 38th annual Ecuadorian Parade NYC was back in full effect last Sunday, Aug. 8, brightening up Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights even as the city copes with a political crisis in Albany and a resurgence of the coronavirus leading to new restrictions on indoor gatherings.
Outdoors it was another story. The parade began as always on Northern at the corner of 69th Street and the party went east along Northern, from the Heights into Corona.
At top right, a group of dancers with big smiles demonstrate the celebratory tone. Clockwise in the top left corner are a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass decked out with the American and Ecuadorian flags; a young boy playing a rondador, an Ecuadorian windpipe instrument; a man with his own marionette; and another group of festive dancers doing a routine.
In the middle row are, starting at left, state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, Borough President Donovan Richards and U.S. Representative Grace Meng; Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz marching with supporters; a man dancing with his off-camera partner; and a gorgeous mosaic of ethnic variety: an indigenous chief next to Falun Gong practitioners, bearing the U.S. flag, in the Ecuadorian parade — only in Queens!
At left are a reveler wearing an extremely colorful outfit; and a Moo! marcher with a plastic cow on his head, symbolizing the home nation’s livestock. — Peter C. Mastrosimone with reporting by Walter Karling
