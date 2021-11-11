The U.S. economy only grew by 2 percent in the third quarter of 2021, the federal Commerce Department reported Oct. 28. The crawl marks the smallest gain in a year, when the country began its slow economic recovery from the pandemic.
Tom Grech of the Queens Chamber of Commerce doesn’t have equivalent numbers for the borough, but if he had to estimate, he’d say Queens’ margin of growth is even smaller than the country’s.
“I would think it’s below the national average,” he told the Chronicle Nov. 4. “It’s more difficult than ever to get things done in New York City and Queens. Everyone’s gone through a hellish 18 to 20 months. It’s a hard environment.”
The QCC president doesn’t expect the city to be back to “normal” until spring 2022. On a scale of one to 10 — 10 being totally recovered — Grech would put Queens at a seven.
“The thing that’s holding our companies back from doing well is the inability to hire people,” Grech continued. “There’s been an inflation in wages. It’s harder than ever for people to go back to work. Small businesses live and die on a small margin.”
He also said strict rules and regulations from even before the pandemic are hindering businesses, such as limitations on overtime. But speaking two days after Election Day, Grech said he’s been greatly encouraged by Eric Adams’ win in the mayoral race and hopes there will be an overhaul in the favor of small business owners.
Despite the slow recovery, Grech did say there has been a great number of new businesses cropping up around the borough and filling the vacancies left behind by those that the pandemic put out of business. Last May, he had estimated that 1,000 of Queens’ 6,000 restaurants had closed for good, but he’s finding that a fair number have been replaced by new ones.
Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Ted Renz places its vacancy rate at 7 percent, which is the same as it had been pre-pandemic. The Ridgewood strip lost between 25 and 30 businesses during the pandemic, most of them being retail clothing stores, he said, but gained back the same number of new businesses.
Just because the vacancy rate mirrors the BID’s pre-pandemic one does not necessarily mean Myrtle Avenue is back to normal though, Renz asserted.
“It’s hard to gauge stuff like this,” he said. “What will happen in the holiday season will be a telling sign.”
Renz believes the business owners are guarded and on the alert that the tide could always change back in a negative direction, but they are still hopeful that things will continue to get better as customers begin doing their holiday shopping.
The Myrtle Avenue BID will soon be celebrating the holiday season with weekend festivities, a tradition it has kept in the years before the pandemic struck. Last year, there was live music, but Renz was forced to cancel face painting, balloon distribution and tree lighting in the plaza, but all those things will be back in the coming weeks, he said.
Business in Downtown Flushing is seeing a completely different trend, according to BID Executive Director Dian Yu.
“Main Street is fully open for business and, economy wise, Flushing is back,” he said.
The vacancy rate in Downtown Flushing, including the malls, is between 3 and 4 percent, Yu said. Businesses that closed last year are quickly replaced by new ones, which he takes as an optimistic sign that the area’s economy is on a positive upward swing. Most vacancies were left by retailers, he said, who have to compete with an online market as well Flushing’s illegal vendors.
However, there is a slight divide in how the businesses are doing: The ones located on Main Street are flourishing even better than before the pandemic while those located on side streets are struggling. Yu believes that’s due in part to a overall decrease in foot traffic in the area.
Yu can list three reasons that could be negatively affecting business in the area: a decrease in foot traffic, the Main Street busway and Asian market booms in other neighborhoods.
Foot traffic has significantly slowed over the last 18 months, though Yu said it was beginning to come back. The walkers mostly travel toward transit hubs, leaving side-street businesses with less customers, he said.
The Downtown Flushing BID has long opposed the busway because of its belief that limited access for cars would deter customers who drive to the neighborhood. One business on 41st Avenue and Union Street lost 25 percent of its revenue because of the busway, Yu said.
Yu has noticed that Downtown Flushing “is losing the competitive edge,” as Asian markets and restaurants have begun cropping up in Bayside, Fresh Meadows and Little Neck.
“We pride ourselves on being the capital of everything for the Asian community,” Yu said. “We as consumers no longer have to come to Downtown Flushing to do the things we need to do ... all those business opening in new areas is making Downtown Flushing less important.”
Despite the struggles, Yu said Downtown Flushing is generally doing well, especially following the success of the pop-up market at Lippman Plaza that the BID initiated to encourage outdoor shopping.
“I am hopeful.” said Yu. “I am optimistic that we will continue to grow as a community.”
