It’s not every day that a community gathers to celebrate the anniversary of a street co-naming.
But then again, the Rev. Timothy P. Mitchell was not just any neighborhood figure: The longtime pastor at Flushing’s Ebenezer Baptist Church and civil rights activist was known as “the Prince of Prince Street.” Where better than the intersection of Prince Street and Northern Boulevard to honor his memory?
Last Sunday, Ebenezer church members, Mitchell’s family and community leaders gathered at the same corner to honor the late reverend once again, nearly 10 years to the day since the sign bearing Mitchell’s name was unveiled. Church historian and longtime member Gails Bridges said the church had been discussing a ceremony for a few years.
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who worked with the reverend over the years, went to last Sunday’s ceremony. Reflecting on Mitchell’s decorated resume, he said, “His passion for uplifting our collective consciousness inspired me then just as it does today 10 years after his passing.” Also in attendance was Deaconess Norma Bernard, who advocated for the street co-naming in 2013, and Mitchell’s daughter, Judy.
A true native son of Flushing, Mitchell was born in August 1930 to Mary Carter Mitchell and the Rev. James B. Mitchell, who also served at Ebenezer; the younger Mitchell was baptized at the church. A graduate of Flushing High School, Queens College and New York University Seminary, Mitchell served in the Korean War before he became Ebenezer’s pastor in 1961. Around the same time, Mitchell marched with the Albany Freedom Movement, an early effort in the Civil Rights Movement that was led by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the NAACP and, later, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s own Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Mitchell was even jailed with King on one occasion.
Mitchell took that momentum with him back north as he went on to coordinate King’s Poor People’s Campaign in New York. In 1972, he’d advocate for the development of a controversial Forest Hills low-income housing complex, a deal that future Gov. Mario Cuomo helped broker (Mitchell was apparently not satisfied with the compromise). He also worked on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns and David Dinkins’ 1989 mayoral campaign. Later in his life, he fought against the privatization of Elmhurst Hospital — he went on a hunger strike — and joined forces with fellow activist Mandingo Tshaka in the push for the recognition of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground.
Bridges marched with Mitchell in the streets of Flushing as part of that effort. In fact, she said, the church used Mitchell’s own megaphone for last Sunday’s ceremony.
For all of his accomplishments and “powerful” persona, Bridges said, Mitchell was respected and personable. “He would walk down the street and could talk to anybody,” she said. She added later, “He asked you to do things for the church — you did them.”
Mitchell remained pastor at Ebenezer church until shortly before his death in 2012. His funeral at the church was standing room only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.