Following the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria Feb. 6, killing tens of thousands of people, the faithful at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Flushing made sure to do their part to aid the survivors.
They gathered toiletries for adults and children, some toys and things to keep people warm, collecting them in just one day at the church, located at 36-12 Prince St., on the section named Rev. Dr. Timothy P. Mitchell Way in honor of their late pastor.
Then on Monday Joann Elliott, inset in white shirt, and Gails Bridges delivered the goods to Cafe Turkiye in Astoria for shipment to the devastated region.
Today the church is led by Pastor Carlton E. Mobley, fifth from left at top.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
