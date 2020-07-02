With restaurants allowed to have outdoor dining as part of Phase 2 of the city’s reopening, Forest Hills is seeing residents toughing out the heat so they can eat at a favorite spot, even if indoor dining is not allowed yet.
“It’s helping a bit,” said John Xerakias, owner of Austin House at 72-04 Austin St., where there are five tables outside. “Not by much but every little bit helps.”
Some tables are on the sidewalk, while others are in the street.
And there could be more outdoor seating coming to the neighborhood.
With the city announcing its Open Restaurant Program, Community Board 6 said in a statement that it supports expanded dining on 70th Road between Queens Boulevard and Austin Street, known as “Restaurant Row.” It would see two-thirds of the street closed to motor vehicle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian plaza and outdoor dining area, with the remaining third on the north end possibly being converted into a two-way street to provide access to the parking garage.
“It would be a great opportunity to support those restaurants while at the same time helping everybody deal with the public health crisis but also deal with being cooped up so long,” said Peter Beadle of CB 6. “It’s a safe way to get out and enjoy themselves a bit.”
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Brown said she polled the businesses on Restaurant Row and the result was that they would “all be thrilled if that was closed off to traffic,” she told the Chronicle Monday.
Paul Singh, owner of Aged at 107-02 70 Road, would like to see it happen.
“I think it’s going to help small businesses,” he told the Chronicle.
He said customers could use one of the two nearby parking lots if the plan were to go into effect.
Business has been steady for Singh. There are 12 people working, instead of the usual 30 at this time of year. But customers are coming out in force. Aged usually closes at 10 p.m. but last Friday and Saturday the restaurant was opened past midnight.
“It’s good for people to come out after two and a half months,” Singh said.
Sidewalk seating will be in effect until the end of October.
Brown noted that Restaurant Row is occasionally closed off for jazz concerts.
“I know it’s conducive,” Brown said. “They weren’t worried about the parking. They were excited that it would increase business for them.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said the agency looks “forward to working with the applicant through the process.”
Architect Matthew Celmer, a friend of CB 6 Land Use Vice Chairman Prameet Kumar, designed renderings for outdoor dining on Restaurant Row.
“It’s an interesting moment because obviously New York restaurants have been really hard hit and a lot are having a lot of financial difficulties,” Celmer told the Chronicle.
He called it an unprecedented moment in the history of the city. “We’re starting to rethink our streets and sidewalks and public space to help this industry that had a difficult time but it also gives us a little bit of a moment or time to re-evaluate how we think about cities or public space,” Celmer said.
There are rules to follow: Seating cannot block bus stops, no-standing and no-stopping-anytime zones, doorways or FDNY access; there must be an 8-foot clear path free of obstructions between the sidewalk seating and the curb; and outdoor seating may not exceed the business’ frontage width.
“Those are just the challenges of allowing the city to continue to work while also creating these new opportunities,” Celmer said.
Beadle said the block is a good spot for it because it is virtually all restaurants, as opposed to their being intermingled with a clothing store that doesn’t have the same need.
“That spot works very well,” he said. “That’s actually a pretty easy place to do this.”
Beadle also noted the move would still allow garage access and that 70th Road is wide enough to make it a two-way street.
“You have a whole bunch of elements in favor of doing this,” he said.
In late June, the city established an expedited approval process allowing restaurants and bars to self-certify their eligibility for curb lane and sidewalk seating using an application process at nyc.gov.
“Restaurants are the backbone of New York City’s neighborhood culture, and they’ve done their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement June 18. “It’s our City’s turn to help them reopen safely and responsibly.”
Indoor dining at half-capacity is slated to begin July 6 but de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo are reportedly reconsidering that as COVID cases increase around the country.
Another area CB 6 included in its recommendation is Austin Street between 70th Avenue and 72nd Road. Closing the street on weekdays is not considered practical by the chamber but there is support from area businesses to close portions of the street to traffic on weekends.
Brown said closing Austin on weekends could be a positive.
“People can come and stroll around and meet friends more easily,” she said.
Beadle said on Austin Street there are more people around and eating out on the weekends.
Brown noted Austin’s Five Burro is embracing outdoor seating as is Tap House next door at 72-07.
“I see other restaurants not really in the swing of it,” she said.
One owner told her it’s too hot for sidewalk seating and she recommended that he buy tents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.