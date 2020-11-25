In Astoria, home of many — if not most — of the best-known eating spots in Queens, restaurant owners last week were showing signs of shellshock.
Mayor de Blasio was predicting the most recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the city was likely going to trigger the end of indoor dining again.
But no one knows when — or where — the hammer might fall.
The prospect of returning to takeout-only operations would be another inescapable blow to an industry that’s been fighting gamely to stay in business for nine months.
“By next week, no one is going to be eating in tents anymore,” said Domenico Sacramone, co-owner of Sac’s Place, the landmark restaurant in the Kaufmann Astoria Studio.
“It’s going to kill us.”
Corporate-owned eateries like Danny Meyer’s Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe and Blue Smoke late last week pre-emptively closed indoor dining rather than deal with the seemingly on-again-off-again city regulations governing how many people can be safely seated.
Most small restaurant owners do not have that option.
Last September, when New York State allowed eateries to reopen indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, it was a sign of hope as well as a small boost to the bottom line for family-owned places.
“Business was up 15, 18 percent,” said Sacramone, who owns Sac’s Place with his brother, Antonio.
As a takeout-only place, Sac’s Place can only survive as long as the studio’s owners are willing to make allowances on the rent.
“We wouldn’t be able to exist if Kaufman didn’t work with us,” he said.
The signs that restaurants are adjusting their businesses on the fly are everywhere.
Harry Ioannidis, owner of Zenon Taverna, a Greek-Cypiot restaurant on 31st Avenue, still manages the restaurant and runs the front of the house.
“But since last spring, I became the cook too,” he said.
For a while last summer, “there was not enough business to keep employees,” he said.
His father-in-law and mother-in-law — who started the restaurant in 1988 before turning it over to him — were the only staff in the place some nights. “Occasionally my wife too,” he added.
A few employees have been added since then, he said. But he’d have to cut hours again if the city imposes new restrictions.
Zenon, Ioannidis explained, is “a niche, white-tablecloth business,” specializing in the cuisine of Cyprus. It does not lend itself to takeout or delivery.
“You can’t just make everything to go,” he said.
“We may have to go general again,” he speculated, meaning going back to the days when his father-in-law had kept such un-Greek dishes as chicken parmesan on the menu.
Dishes like fried calamari have dropped off the menu at Sac’s Place because they do not travel well as takeout.
“On Saturday night, we were packed,” said Sacramone. “Now we get five or six tables a night weekdays, maybe 10 tables a night on weekends.”
In one sense, the damage has already been done by the mayor’s ominous predictions of a return to an indoor shutdown.
“People are afraid to come out now,” Sacramone said.
The restaurant that served lunch to Rudolph Valentino and the Marx Brothers when it was the commissary for Paramount Pictures in the 1920s is down from two full-time chefs to just one, he said.
“When it wasn’t raining every other day, outdoor did well,” said Ioannidis. But the number of diners is already dwindling with the talk of new restrictions.
“When you talk about shutdown, people get scared,” he said. “Even for pickup, we have people yelling through the door for their food. They won’t come in.”
