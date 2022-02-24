When the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was made available in 2021 to eateries hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the funds were quickly gobbled up, and two-thirds of applicants from New York City were denied.
The industry has been seeking a renewal of the program ever since, and last Friday a group of restaurateurs and their advocates gathered in Long Island City with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) for new funding.
Maloney supports a bill sponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) that would provide $60 billion for the RRF. A companion bill in the Senate is sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), but both have been stuck in committee since being introduced last June.
The rally was held outside the Court Square Diner.
“New York City is the restaurant capital of the nation, but unfortunately, restaurants bore the economic brunt of the Covid-19 crisis especially during the spike of the Omicron variant,” Maloney said, according to a press release issued after the event. “With restaurant owners and employees alike struggling as a result of this pandemic, I am proud to continue to advocate for relief in Washington.”
Other bills she supports would create business interruption insurance and extend the time frame of the Paycheck Protection Program loan program.
Maloney thanked the Queens Chamber of Commerce for its role in helping keep restaurants and other small businesses open during the pandemic.
Chamber President Tom Grech was also at the rally.
“Throughout the pandemic, restaurant owners did everything asked of them to keep their communities and their employees safe, but so many of them are hanging on by a thread. Small businesses that barely survived government enforced lockdowns were hit once again by the Omicron variant, which forced employees to miss work and kept customers away,” Grech said, singing the praises of the industry and saying Congress must follow Maloney’s lead and pass the legislation.
According to the New York State Restaurant Association, 95 percent of eatery owners who applied for RRF funding but were denied said a future grant would enable them to keep or rehire employees. Eighty-six percent said their restaurant is less profitable now than it was before the pandemic, and 74 percent said sales volume was lower in 2021 than in 2019.
Ronan Downs, owner of the Route 66 American Kitchen & Bar in Lower Manhattan, who also has stakes in other ventures there, told the Chronicle that many eateries that have held on so far will be closing soon without assistance.
“We’ve been particularly hard-hit in Lower Manhattan,” said Downs, noting that Route 66 is on historic Stone Street, a big draw. “Offices are at 10 to 15 percent capacity and tourism has been wiped out.”
